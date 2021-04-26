 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texarkana Gazette)   Noted grammarian John Richard's has died, and this headline has him spinning in his grave   (texarkanagazette.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, English language, Copy editing, Editing, Broadsheet, John Richards, Copy, United Kingdom, Grammar  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 9:50 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2001, he founded the Apostrophe Protection Society. The name of his association reflected his view of the tiny punctuation mark as a "poor defenseless creature," its very existence in danger as technology increasingly encouraged speed over grammatical precision and the English-speaking population sank, in the view of the most curmudgeonly sticklers, into a disgraceful form of semi-literacy.

I'm currently accepting applications for membership in my new organization, the Purity of Grammar Society (POGs). Our mission is to protect the fresh-faced, nubile maiden that is True Grammar from the ongoing assaults by the Barbarians of Mechanics who try to sully her true meaning and purpose with the insignificant minutiae of their petty punctuation marks. There is a war coming, and we will be ready.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dead he is.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So dead, Fark ran this story two time's.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
again?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder how he felt about redundancy.
 
BigMax
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: So dead, Fark ran this story two time's.


This one was about the sentence fragment headline and not about the fact of his demise.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I wonder how he felt about redundancy.


I wonder how he felt, about redundancy's

Fixed.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shot by the grammar police?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am the last vanguard of the semi-colon ; bow before this useless symbol or risk infinite peril
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: again?


It's at least the third repeat this morning.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Inconsolable
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa-Apostrophe'
Youtube zXP_pr7np-o
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is Grammarian like Breathairian?  He didn't eat, just survived fueled by outrage over people's use of language?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: In 2001, he founded the Apostrophe Protection Society. The name of his association reflected his view of the tiny punctuation mark as a "poor defenseless creature," its very existence in danger as technology increasingly encouraged speed over grammatical precision and the English-speaking population sank, in the view of the most curmudgeonly sticklers, into a disgraceful form of semi-literacy.

I'm currently accepting applications for membership in my new organization, the Purity of Grammar Society (POGs). Our mission is to protect the fresh-faced, nubile maiden that is True Grammar from the ongoing assaults by the Barbarians of Mechanics who try to sully her true meaning and purpose with the insignificant minutiae of their petty punctuation marks. There is a war coming, and we will be ready.


If you commit to this fight, you'll be flanked by my troops.  Heed this warning from the Principled Agents to Wipe out Gratuitous Sarcasm (PAWGS).
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: So dead, Fark ran this story two time's.


Came here for this, leaving happily.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  


Fark user imageView Full Size


The French have an Olympic team just waiting for it to be declared a sport. It's much more widely played than football soccer.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.