(Business Insider)   15 volunteers lived in a cave for 40 days with no phones, clocks or sunlight. Two-thirds of the volunteers say they want to stay in the cave   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
By the looks of those pics, it was a sensational orgy!

I bet they reek of sweat and shame!...
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i would like to know what "day-length" cycles of waking and eating they each settled into. and the sample size is small.

some older experiments suggest that a human "day" is a bit longer than 24 hours, and that segmented sleep cycles of 3-4 hours at a stretch, with an hour or 2 of wakefulness between, are totally "normal" and what our bodies are actually programed for....
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
and i might also want to stay in the cave. but i would indeed miss the sun, moon, breezes, and the sounds of night bugs singing....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How did the pictographs turn out?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Article doesn't mention the supplies given. If they threw you in there without food and water, now that would be a real experiment. But one would have to leave the cave in that case.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
40 days?

Those are rookie numbers.  Get those numbers up.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Were they issued with a box of scraps?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My cave has a couch. I have been staying in it for years with no sunlight :)
Only when I have to check the mail or take out the garbage. Shopping is all delivered now.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

luna1580: and i might also want to stay in the cave. but i would indeed miss the sun, moon, breezes, and the sounds of night bugs singing....


Oh I'm sure you'll have plenty of bugs in the cave.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hey I just want to use you for warmth!"
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

omg bbq: luna1580: and i might also want to stay in the cave. but i would indeed miss the sun, moon, breezes, and the sounds of night bugs singing....

Oh I'm sure you'll have plenty of bugs in the cave.
[Fark user image image 425x343]
"Hey I just want to use you for warmth!"


And there goes breakfast.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can haz Platonic allegorical cave?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: omg bbq: luna1580: and i might also want to stay in the cave. but i would indeed miss the sun, moon, breezes, and the sounds of night bugs singing....

Oh I'm sure you'll have plenty of bugs in the cave.
[Fark user image image 425x343]
"Hey I just want to use you for warmth!"

And there goes breakfast.


You're living in a cave for 40 days. That IS breakfast.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And who could blame them, really?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Redh8t: By the looks of those pics, it was a sensational orgy!

I bet they reek of sweat and shame!...


of course there was sex, the French enjoy sex, I don't think they felt any shame at all
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a bunch of bullshiat. Top to bottom.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How did the pictographs turn out?


oh la la French postcards
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NSFW

Vendredi sur Mer - Écoute chérie (Clip officiel)
Youtube OhqUMFj51X0
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
when Trolls leave your chat tell them.. just one more day... Stir Crazy
Youtube cuUP3agsxw0
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is the caveman theory on how we survived the asteroid impacts still the working theory?

I'd imagine most of us have some genetic predisposition to handle longterm cave living...and recreational alcohol/drug use.
 
majestykelf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I could get unlimited takeout food I'd be good to stay.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We go camping once a year in southwest West Virginia, in the blackout zone for the radio telescope.  You do feel oddly refreshed after a week of no phone, no internet, it's nice.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Redh8t:

I bet they reek of sweat and shame!...

So just like living in a normal French city.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Clea Vincent - Chateau Perdu
Youtube aD0utb8kuWc
 
