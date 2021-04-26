 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   "A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'"   (insider.com) divider line
54
    More: Stupid, Newspaper, end of the video, The Sun, Virginia woman, Broadsheet, Name tag, Press Complaints Commission, Black neighbor  
•       •       •

1473 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 7:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, which one is the right one?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: [media.makeameme.org image 600x720]


Finding out you are

Although I suspect this woman entirely lacks the self-awareness to understand what happened and will blame others for noticing her racism
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't help but laugh that the Karen had her work name tag on.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Well, which one is the right one?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x728]


Springfield Yellow?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
green is a good color

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works at a food bank and wearing her name tag while ranting about her neighbor's race while not comprehending cameras are everywhere...

Yeah... Ya done farked up bad, lady

/not that it's even remotely right without the job, name tag, etc
//wonder what the rest of the employees at the food bank squawk about
///threes
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She made this comic come to life?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpy-cat-good.jpg
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She obviously worked at the food bank so that she could feel superior to the wrong color people she was supposed to help.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Well, which one is the right one?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x728]


14 down, 27 across.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am absolutely loving the results of everyone having a video camera in their pockets on American life in the past decade.

Don't be racist, Racists. Don't be jerks, Jerks. Your nonsense will have consequences.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yknow, in light of this I wonder if it would be prudent for some companies to start putting racism questions into their job applications.

Check the box next to the person who is the wrong color.
1. (picture of white person)
2. (picture of black person)
3. (picture of brown person)
4. (picture of person with green hair and tattoos)
5. None of the above.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Context is everything.  I have said that before, but it was a criticism of the police regarding why my friends step son kept getting pulled over by the police in rural Wisconsin, car searched, then never ticketed for anything.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The end of the video shows the woman wearing a name tag that appears to be a work badge that says "Hilary."

Right wingers are going to struggle with this one.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy that I used to work with left a bigoted comment about Latinos in the comment section of an article that appeared in his hometown newspaper on weekend. I guess he figured that nobody outside of his bubble would see it, even though the comment section was one of those that you had to use your Facebook account to log in with. Well, too bad for him, the co-owner of the company is Puerto Rican and somehow she saw it. He was fired immediately that Monday.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
well, rather have a Karening than a mass shooting.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Right color is White. Poor woman lost her job for a grammar error. That ain't rite.
 
lefty248
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well, which one is the right one?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x728]


All of the above.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE!? Doesn't she know that virginia has the #3 school in the country?! XD
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good, I guess, but she's still still the black woman's neighbor and now she's pissed off and unemployed and probably not feeling real introspective about it.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And now you're unemployed. That's a shame, honey.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
refinery29.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And to be clear, my friend not only left Colonial Heights and never went back, he left Virginia entirely and lives in California now.
 
lefty248
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [refinery29.com image 850x1020]


I hate you! I know this is going to show up in my nightmares. Gives me the willies.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rnatalie: She obviously worked at the food bank so that she could feel superior to the wrong color people she was supposed to help.


Mmmm.... so you believe that only black people get food from food banks?

That sounds just a tad racist.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well, which one is the right one?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x728]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chewd: Yknow, in light of this I wonder if it would be prudent for some companies to start putting racism questions into their job applications.

Check the box next to the person who is the wrong color.
1. (picture of white person)
2. (picture of black person)
3. (picture of brown person)
4. (picture of person with green hair and tattoos)
5. None of the above.


Tough question, is #4 Jared Leto as the Joker?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Can't help but laugh that the Karen had her work name tag on.


Dumbasses gonna dumbass.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I used to follow my local news station on Facebook. Most comments would degrade into racist rants like it was a klan rally.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Malacon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rnatalie: She obviously worked at the food bank so that she could feel superior to the wrong color people she was supposed to help.


I can't tell you how many racist farks I've seen claim them volunteering at soup kitchens and food pantries that serve minority areas somehow gives them a get-out-of-bigotry-free card.

Every time it's clear they just look down on the people they claim to be helping. It's maddening.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dnrtfa here...but if its the one I think it is, in would have told the cops to get a warrant.
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love security cameras.
I've been giving home security cameras and dash cams as birthday and holiday gifts, and will continue.
Crush the Karens, the scammers, the thieves, the liars, the weirdo neighbors, insane co-workers, evil bosses, bad cops, rotten drivers, vengeful exs, porch pirates, and perverts with irrefutable truth.
They're also great for keeping an eye on kids and elderly parents.
Best thing since sliced bread!
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I used to follow my local news station on Facebook. Most comments would degrade into racist rants like it was a klan rally.


My local news station permanently disabled their comments section for the same reason.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: Solty Dog: I used to follow my local news station on Facebook. Most comments would degrade into racist rants like it was a klan rally.

My local news station permanently disabled their comments section for the same reason.


Ours rarely deleted comments citing respecting the first amendment. I know a few of mine got deleted for using Fark type humor. So, to them, freedom of speech only applies if you are serious.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe if she was black instead of Black.  Gawd knows BLACK is definitely the wrong color.  Right out.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well, which one is the right one?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x728]


Just pick one of these.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: Solty Dog: I used to follow my local news station on Facebook. Most comments would degrade into racist rants like it was a klan rally.

My local news station permanently disabled their comments section for the same reason.


It seems most local news comments have been deleted, which is probably a good thing.  Trolls take over any lightly moderated place and remove all possible value.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I used to follow my local news station on Facebook. Most comments would degrade into racist rants like it was a klan rally.


Same here.  I had to stop looking at local news station posts after the George Floyd incident.  I did read a few after the guilty verdict but there were still a hardcore group of idiots that are so authoritarian they could not accept it or even understand why many people were angry about Floyd's death.  I am sure there are some trolls involved but living here in Indiana for such a long time I am certain there are several people in there making those comments with full sincerity.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: Solty Dog: I used to follow my local news station on Facebook. Most comments would degrade into racist rants like it was a klan rally.

My local news station permanently disabled their comments section for the same reason.


Must not be a Sinclair affiliate
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
told The Progress-Index that the incident was a "sad and an unfortunate situation."


Sad?  Yes.

Unfortunate?  No.  Unfortunate is twisting the top off your coke zero and it sprays all over when you're not expecting it.

Why are these things always considered "unfortunate" when they are unacceptable?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

suze: I love security cameras.
I've been giving home security cameras and dash cams as birthday and holiday gifts, and will continue.
Crush the Karens, the scammers, the thieves, the liars, the weirdo neighbors, insane co-workers, evil bosses, bad cops, rotten drivers, vengeful exs, porch pirates, and perverts with irrefutable truth.
They're also great for keeping an eye on kids and elderly parents.
Best thing since sliced bread!


Just stay out of locker rooms.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ongbok: This guy that I used to work with left a bigoted comment about Latinos in the comment section of an article that appeared in his hometown newspaper on weekend. I guess he figured that nobody outside of his bubble would see it, even though the comment section was one of those that you had to use your Facebook account to log in with. Well, too bad for him, the co-owner of the company is Puerto Rican and somehow she saw it. He was fired immediately that Monday.


And I'm sure he and this woman from TFA will whine about "cancel culture."

Funny thing is, the MAGA crowd was looking back to a time when "America was great".  Guess what happened in small towns back then?  If you said something really awful, you could be effectively ostracized by the town.

The only thing that's changed is getting a much better handle on what we consider so bad as to ostracize someone.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 425x563]


i.imgur.comView Full Size

/apologies if this is too small to read
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't care how much I hate the MAGA traitors, it's not worth getting fired due to me telling them how much I hate them.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As someone who has worked with color profiles, color accuracy is important to me. If someone says they are white, and they are off white, or pink, or brown, then they shouldn't say they are white. If someone says they are black, and they are off black, or brown, they shouldn't say they are black. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Get your colors right. I started learning them before kindergarten, but it's never too late to learn.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ongbok: This guy that I used to work with left a bigoted comment about Latinos in the comment section of an article that appeared in his hometown newspaper on weekend. I guess he figured that nobody outside of his bubble would see it, even though the comment section was one of those that you had to use your Facebook account to log in with. Well, too bad for him, the co-owner of the company is Puerto Rican and somehow she saw it. He was fired immediately that Monday.


You know while social media has made it much easier to sniff out the worst in our society you gotta imagine that at some point they are gonna figure out what everyone else seems to already know, Don't post anything even mildly controversial online. It will bite you in the ass eventually.
Well apparently they haven't all learned hahaha.
 
ssa5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did so many of these incidents just not get reported pre 2016, or did Man-child actually make it that so many of his deplorables feel free now to say whatever they want? Ever since election of 2016 incidents like these appear to have exploded, and after the Summer of the Karens I honestly wonder if Man-child really did cause these deplorables to think they could say or do whatever deplorable act they wanted.
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Netrngr: ongbok: This guy that I used to work with left a bigoted comment about Latinos in the comment section of an article that appeared in his hometown newspaper on weekend. I guess he figured that nobody outside of his bubble would see it, even though the comment section was one of those that you had to use your Facebook account to log in with. Well, too bad for him, the co-owner of the company is Puerto Rican and somehow she saw it. He was fired immediately that Monday.

You know while social media has made it much easier to sniff out the worst in our society you gotta imagine that at some point they are gonna figure out what everyone else seems to already know, Don't post anything even mildly controversial online. It will bite you in the ass eventually.
Well apparently they haven't all learned hahaha.


Perfect, widespread, bone deep example of the phrase:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.