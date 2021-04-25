 Skip to content
 
(Boston.com)   B-117 variant bombing Covid-19 clinics with folks aged 20s-40s in need of oxygen and life support   (boston.com) divider line
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Totally just like the flu.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a few mofos right here who still think exactly that, Gnu.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, only Boomers need to wear masks or do that stupid hand-washing and social distancing bull crap...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PunGent: There's a few mofos right here who still think exactly that, Gnu.


Yes... that's the.... erm "joke".
 
