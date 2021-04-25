 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   CEO of vaccine manufacturer that ruined 15 million doses sold $10 million in stock just before the news broke   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well isn't that a coinky-dink.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In July 2020, a company that had hired Emergent to make an experimental ricin vaccine filed a confidential arbitration demand for $19 million in damages, saying Emergent had disclosed after study participants had already received doses that it had supplied drugs that were outside of specification, The Post also reported. Emergent has denied liability for the damages. The company that hired Emergent disclosed the arbitration demand in its securities filings.

WTF is a "ricin vaccine?"  Are ricin poisonings trendy enough to deserve their own vaccine now?
 
Chakat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: WTF is a "ricin vaccine?"  Are ricin poisonings trendy enough to deserve their own vaccine now?


I imagine it's mostly centered around military use to vaccinate troops going into an area where there are reports of ricin usage. Other toxins have vaccines too. Tetanus shots, for example, don't provide immunity to the tetanus bacteria itself, but rather its toxin, so the immune system can fight it before it can do damage.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was an annually scheduled sell off that happens every year and this just happens to be the first year that it was instituted. If you plebs have a problem with it, we'll just stop the schedule and not do it again. Sheesh you people are always on rich people about where their money comes from. Why don't you try making your own instead of just eyeballing theirs.

/s if it even needs to be pointed out.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Got a link that isn't behind a paywall?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: In July 2020, a company that had hired Emergent to make an experimental ricin vaccine filed a confidential arbitration demand for $19 million in damages, saying Emergent had disclosed after study participants had already received doses that it had supplied drugs that were outside of specification, The Post also reported. Emergent has denied liability for the damages. The company that hired Emergent disclosed the arbitration demand in its securities filings.

WTF is a "ricin vaccine?"  Are ricin poisonings trendy enough to deserve their own vaccine now?


I dunno, but that vaccine has been a thing since 2019 iirc. Dunno if it'd be widely required in any way, but it exists.
 
