(USA Today)   If you won't take your vaccine, there are millions of starving people in India who want it   (usatoday.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why would you skip the second dose?
Or the 6 month booster?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.


12 weeks is the standard gap, isn't it?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.


That's great news, congrats on the first dose!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.


I'd look into that if I were you, something's wrong. Moderna's second dose is supposed to be after 4 weeks, Pfizer's is 3.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.

I'd look into that if I were you, something's wrong. Moderna's second dose is supposed to be after 4 weeks, Pfizer's is 3.


THIS. I'm getting my second Moderna shot tomorrow--exactly 4 weeks after my first shot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Starving? It's not a very filling meal.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.

I'd look into that if I were you, something's wrong. Moderna's second dose is supposed to be after 4 weeks, Pfizer's is 3.


Some countries are stretching the intervals as far as 4 months due to supply constraints (to get more first doses into people). I've also seen suggestions that a 12-week interval might result in better overall protection with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The 3 and 4 week numbers are minimum values, and the manufacturers have since said that somewhat longer is OK (although I don't think they've signed off on the 4-month schedules).
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Why would you skip the second dose?
Or the 6 month booster?


Cause "you dont want to activate the robots that Bill Gates put in the vaccine"

I just heard this one a few days ago and it seems like some of the anti-vaxxers are definitely scared of what they see coming out of India but are still trying to slow walk their brains into accepting the vaccine as a way of life.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.


Thirded on Moderna being a 4 week span. I'm getting my second on the 13th and mistakenly believed it was a 2 week span and then 2 weeks after the 2nd shot. Got corrected by multiple people.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.


Spot the Canadian or British. Both went 4 months in-between the shots so that they could get most people some protection rather than some people a bit more protection.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.

12 weeks is the standard gap, isn't it?


Mine was two weeks.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A colleague checked in from India yesterday...and apparently she had picked up the bug.
:(

I really hope it's the old one and not the new mutation.
This is a person who really stuck to lockdown and social-distancing.
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Moderna-second shot today.
First was March 28.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Why would you skip the second dose?
Or the 6 month booster?


"The first shot gave my arm a boo-boo for a day, and I rather just get covid and have a breathing tube shoved down my throat than have to deal with that again!"
 
NINEv2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iron de havilland: gopher321: Had my first Moderna shot yesterday; my second isn't scheduled until August. Seems like quite a lengthy span.

12 weeks is the standard gap, isn't it?


Only two for most. I thought.

Any word on the vaxxes getting full rather than just emergency FDA approval?
 
