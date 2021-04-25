 Skip to content
(Twitter)   DC cops finally manage to stop some bad guys by crashing into each other while drag racing   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
THIS they'll be fired for, but not murdering people of color.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surely they're on paid administrative leave
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Original:

LindsayAWatts: EXCLUSIVE: DC cop cars totaled after officers drag race in NE, says 6D commander. "2 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community - they decided to drag race each other" https://t.co/GtjibTqjRS



They decided to break numerous traffic laws.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: THIS they'll be fired for, but not murdering people of color.


Nah, it will turn out that there's a black witness who once smoked a joint and it will all be forgiven.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the heck were they doing in New England?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the guns okay?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"2 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community killing people of color - they decided to drag race each other"

Fixed for truthiness.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: What the heck were they doing in New England?


They got thrown out of old England for driving on the wrong side of the road.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: "2 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community killing people of color - they decided to drag race each other"

Fixed for truthiness.


Sooo... am in favor of the drag races now?
 
