 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Enterprising homeowner made $50,000 last summer by renting out his heated saltwater pool during the pandemic. Subby made about tree fiddy with his homemade carnival featuring a tire swing ride, a bedbug petting zoo, and your mom the bearded lady   (cnbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Swimming pool, Insurance, Eric Kollevoll, Pool, Asher Weinberger, independent insurance agency, own backyard oasis, good insurance  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 1:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saltwater, and it actually stays cool in Texas summers, thanks to plenty of shade.

$1000 a day and it can be yours!  I'll even throw in towels and the first tequila shot is on me.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you don't faint at the smell of solvents then the epoxy resin acrylic casting fad might be a money maker for you. Just find some group with an odd, eclectic interest and create a mold for some tchotchke they adore, post a few pics of your creations on Fb and wait for the "hey, I'll pay you $$$ for a set of those" DMs to start rolling in.

/gonna perfect that Nutsack McSquirrel mold any day now
//not really
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image 425x318]

Saltwater, and it actually stays cool in Texas summers, thanks to plenty of shade.

$1000 a day and it can be yours!  I'll even throw in towels and the first tequila shot is on me.


I am not paying a grand to take a body shot off ya, sorry pal.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bad use of his asset. Good thinking by this guy. 👍
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: he only moved the headstones.
 
keldaria
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image image 210x230]


I need tree about... fiddy
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bedbug Petting Zoo is the name of my New York Dolls tribute band.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That was a well-written ad.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.