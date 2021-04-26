 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man dies after being shot in the butt thru an open window while having sex with another man's wife. Difficulty: Serbian newspaper   (srbijadanas.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Somehow, the answer is always buttstuff.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"You shot me in the butt!"
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate it when that happens.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not gonna start a world war like that.  He's got to be in an open convertible, not through an open window.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TV Tropes has a whole page on this (warning TV Tropes, obviously).
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like a mission in Slav Theft Auto V.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Impossible. I've been assured by decades of films that getting shot in the butt is always virtually harmless and hilarious.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fortunately Google Translate is your friend here. It's part of a longer article about strange but (allegedly) true crime stories.

Come for the freak accident involving a villager in the next town over who was cleaning his gun at the wrong moment, shooting the gallant dead.

Stay for the teenage hoodlum wannabes who figured nothing could go wrong if they stole a mafia-owned VW Golf. Twice.

The first time they found contraband in the trunk. The second time they found a corpse.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I imagined a bullet surprise romancing the man right in the hole and the bullet goes out of his mouth. YIP! URGH!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Impossible. I've been assured by decades of films that getting shot in the butt is always virtually harmless and hilarious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know who did it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are they certain it wasn't a couple bored junkies out for a laugh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
good shot for bad wife
Youtube O6zcpNmjIzo
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I imagined a bullet surprise romancing the man right in the hole and the bullet goes out of his mouth. YIP! URGH!


You speak of "buckwheats".

Very different from boat drinks, but one leads to the other.

//Never leave anything up to Critical Bill
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did they not know how to treat it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
