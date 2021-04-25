 Skip to content
(Metro)   Riders walk down 64.9 meter high Blackpool roller coaster after it breaks down. Had to choose between scary and hero tags   (metro.co.uk) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'My brother's in Blackpool and just sent a video of people stuck at the top of the Big One and having to walk down to get off it. I'd be welded to my seat. They'd have to get me out with a crane.'

this.

of course, I wouldn't voluntarily be on such a machine
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Steps are terrifying. It was like exercise.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

labman: Steps are terrifying. It was like exercise.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Perspective
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
what scary may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: what scary may look like:

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's a complete lack of sanity.
 
