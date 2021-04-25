 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Brine does not pay   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, United States, Border Protection officers, Smuggling, Pickling, U.S. Customs, Pickled cucumber, substantial quantity of hard narcotics  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2021 at 11:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It sounds like the people driving that load are now in a real, well, you know.....
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: It sounds like the people driving that load are now in a real, well, you know.....


Bet they're feeling salty
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brining Bad.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brine and brine! What is brine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: It sounds like the people driving that load are now in a real, well, you know.....


Where no man has gone before?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: It sounds like the people driving that load are now in a real, well, you know.....


...dilly of a time?
 
Nonesuch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well that explains this episode....
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite the incident.
At least they didn't keister that whole dill.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Step on that meth? Nah, dog - say, lean on it, though. Shiat's my bread & butter, know what I'm sayin'?"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: Quite the incident.
At least they didn't keister that whole dill.


Wouldn't be kosher. Thought they could get away without a treyf.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PICKLE SURPRISE [HQ]
Youtube N733Ofj2cVQ
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pickle disguised as meth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/if you're high enough it's relevant
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [YouTube video: PICKLE SURPRISE [HQ]]


Wtf did I just watch?
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Spice Must Flow: Quite the incident.
At least they didn't keister that whole dill.

Wouldn't be kosher. Thought they could get away without a treyf.


It still must have been a jarring experience. I'm sure the BP agents will relish the bust.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.