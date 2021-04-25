 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   At the risk of stating what should be obvious: once you get your vaccine jab it takes many weeks to be effective so stay locked down until it kicks in   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I recently hit the 2 week, still ain't going anywhere.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And once it kicks in, please continue to mask/hygiene/distance. We all want it to be over, but it isn't yet. And acting like it is when people are still dying is selfish and immature.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stay with the lockdown routine because every gas station, restaurant, retail business you go to is staying open for you, and forcing workers to come to work unvaccinated. There is a long way to go before herd immunity. You slow it down if you act like everybody is vaccinated just because you are and 1 in 4 other randos out there are.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The first dose of Moderna or Pfizer is *at least* as effective as J&J at the 2 week mark.  Breakthrough infection is always a concern and you should totally get shot #2, but you are effectively vaccinated a couple weeks after shot #1.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
8 days 21 hours until my second Moderna shot. Not that I'm counting. (Well, a widget on my watch is doing the counting).
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should be.

But isn't
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got the first Pfizer shot two days ago. I have lymph nodes from hell on one side of my neck and a sore arm, but that's it. I had my thyroid removed due to cancer six years ago, so that may have something to do with my reaction to the vaccine.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?


The vaccinated person wearing the mask, though I get your point.
The better question is who is harmed by continuing to observe the protocols and setting an example?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?


You can still get Covid-19 when you're vaccinated. It's very unlikely, and you'll very likely survive with few to no symptoms, but you could still give it to people who aren't vaccinated.

You wear a mask for other people.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: SoupGuru:

You wear a mask for other people.


As has always been the case.  Only the people lacking empathy e.g. right wing Christians ignore this.
 
wantingout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mmm Amazon propaganda is the best propaganda!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: And once it kicks in, please continue to mask/hygiene/distance. We all want it to be over, but it isn't yet. And acting like it is when people are still dying is selfish and immature.


That'll learn 'em
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exluddite: SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?

The vaccinated person wearing the mask, though I get your point.
The better question is who is harmed by continuing to observe the protocols and setting an example?


Setting an example for who?
 
IDisME
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?


Everyone.  You can still get it and spread it without it affecting you.  And you can also get it again.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?


Being vaccinated just means your immune system fights the virus faster.

It doesn't mean you don't catch it, nor does it mean you can't spread it.

You're just better at killing it before it kills you, that's all.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Variants are still out there, ppl.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?


The only thing the vaccine does is lessen your risk of getting SICK from an infection.  It does NOT reduce your risk of contracting the virus and passing it on to someone else (asymptomatic transmission).
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's complete shiat for the first week.

It gets pretty good by the time the second week is over.

And it's really good by second dose time.

And it goes to great in the couple weeks after the second shot.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?


Everyone. Don't be stupid.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: And once it kicks in, please continue to mask/hygiene/distance. We all want it to be over, but it isn't yet. And acting like it is when people are still dying is selfish and immature.


I had to say that to my father-in-law recently. He laughs at people who put on their mask just before or as they walk past each other. I told him it's a nice gesture, but I'm not sure how he responded to it. There was a hesitation. I think there are people who don't want anything to do with the new behaviors, but at least at a minimum, like my FIL, they follow the big rules (such as putting on the mask while on a grocery trip)-they prefer their original behaviors no matter what.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?


Literally everyone.

You reduce the risk of breakthrough infection (which is a thing, but even more than normal because of the number of emerging variants.), reduce the risk of accidental transmission via surface to surface contact (you touch your disgusting face, then something else, that thing is contaminated by the microbes you smeared on it.), and increase general awareness of the need for masks and caution. (Seriously, people have seen me in a mask, said "oops", and gone back to their car for their own.)

It's a small effort and might seem meaningless once you have yours, but for now, do us all a favor and just ... pretend you care.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IDisME: SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?

Everyone.  You can still get it and spread it without it affecting you.  And you can also get it again.


What's the point of getting the vaccine then?  I can get a blood clot from the vaccine too.  The risk of catching the virus after being vaccinated is just as remote as getting a blood clot from the vaccine.  There is zero evidence that a vaccinated person can spread it.  It's become clearer every single day that there are some people that never want the restrictions to end.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Masks and vaccines are deadly, guns and viruses are not.

~ Idiot coonts
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IDisME: SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?

Everyone.  You can still get it and spread it without it affecting you.  And you can also get it again.


If you can get it again, what's the GDMF point to getting vaccinated at all then???
 
IDisME
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: IDisME: SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?

Everyone.  You can still get it and spread it without it affecting you.  And you can also get it again.

What's the point of getting the vaccine then?  I can get a blood clot from the vaccine too.  The risk of catching the virus after being vaccinated is just as remote as getting a blood clot from the vaccine.  There is zero evidence that a vaccinated person can spread it.  It's become clearer every single day that there are some people that never want the restrictions to end.


Read the absolute multitude of posts above regarding this.  There most certainly IS NOT zero evidence
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tired of posting the same damned thing over & over again.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: If you can get it again, what's the GDMF point to getting vaccinated at all then???


It reduces the risk of catastrophic illness - aka dying - and having severe symptoms.  It doesn't protect against transmission of the virus, just how badly the virus can affect you.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Got the second dose of Pfizer on the 23rd.  Now just waiting for the two week mark. Masks will be with us (excepting the idiots) for a long time to come.  Covid isn't the only virus out there....
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't wait to get my second shot. I'm going to stand at the bottom of an escalator and just hold my tongue against the handrail
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: There is zero evidence that a vaccinated person can spread it


Cite your sources.  The article linked here is evidence against that statement.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?

The only thing the vaccine does is lessen your risk of getting SICK from an infection.  It does NOT reduce your risk of contracting the virus and passing it on to someone else (asymptomatic transmission).


That's wrong. There is mounting evidence that the vaccines reduce both asymptotic infection and transmission.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?

Being vaccinated just means your immune system fights the virus faster.

It doesn't mean you don't catch it, nor does it mean you can't spread it.

You're just better at killing it before it kills you, that's all.


Real world data shows that the mRNA vaccines are between 85 and 90% at preventing infection completely.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm am not an antimasker by any means. But it's important to understand that masks are easily the least effective of all the interventions (others being vaccination, isolation, physical distancing, and avoiding poorly ventilated and/or crowded indoor spaces). Masking helps, a little.  But it's highly dependent on filtration and fit. Most masks perform poorly on both fronts.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Second Pfizer shot kicked my butt. Had the second shot 12:30 Saturday. Saturday night started fever, chills and feeling like I got hit by a truck that lasted most of the day and evening Sunday.

Fever broke and feeling better now.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: And once it kicks in, please continue to mask/hygiene/distance. We all want it to be over, but it isn't yet. And acting like it is when people are still dying is selfish and immature.


People who are vaccinated and living pre COVID are not the problem.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got my second Pfizer shot last week. One more week until superpowers, I guess.

I will continue to wear a mask of course.
 
slantsix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What's the point of getting the vaccine then?  I can get a blood clot from the vaccine too.  The risk of catching the virus after being vaccinated is just as remote as getting a blood clot from the vaccine.  There is zero evidence that a vaccinated person can spread it.  It's become clearer every single day that there are some people that never want the restrictions to end.


NO. I almost refuse to believe that anybody on Fark is either that stupid, or that ignorant. NO. Just no.

Try an actual news source. You might learn a thing or two.

/I was having a good day, too. fark.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
so, get two shots and don't leave home, and you can still spread it or get it, and wear a mask or two when out,
and don't get close to anyone or talk much, and...

the only winning move is not to play.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: And once it kicks in, please continue to mask/hygiene/distance. We all want it to be over, but it isn't yet. And acting like it is when people are still dying is selfish and immature.


Hey man, if an elevator tries to break you down, you KNOW what to do.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: That's wrong. There is mounting evidence that the vaccines reduce both asymptotic infection and transmission.


Here are the CDC guidelines on what can and can't be done when fully vaccinated and what is currently known.  That's saying that transmission is still possible.

UK health says the same thing.

Here's the WHO's page on COVID.
Being vaccinated does not mean that we can throw caution to the wind and put ourselves and others at risk, particularly because it is still not clear the degree to which the vaccines can protect not only against disease but also against infection and transmission.

Pardon me for taking the advice and knowledge of government and world health organizations over a group I've never heard of before, but I'll stick with what they say is the current evidence.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: IDisME: SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?

Everyone.  You can still get it and spread it without it affecting you.  And you can also get it again.

If you can get it again, what's the GDMF point to getting vaccinated at all then???


If I had a 95% chance of winning a $1 million by getting vaccinated I would definitely do that.  If I had 99% chance of winning a $1 million  by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public I would most certainly do that.

Greater reward with minimal effort.
 
slantsix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

slantsix: Jeebus Saves: What's the point of getting the vaccine then?......

NO. I almost refuse to believe that anybody on Fark is either that stupid, or that ignorant. NO. Just no.

Try an actual news source. You might learn a thing or two.

/I was having a good day, too. fark.


Oh crap. I just realized who I responded to and answered my own question. That's my bad. Carry on.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Second does in two days.

Gonna keep wearing my mask. Gonna keep staying home and avoiding other people.

Why are the scared people doing the opposite of what they ought to do?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hobnail: I'm am not an antimasker by any means. But it's important to understand that masks are easily the least effective of all the interventions (others being vaccination, isolation, physical distancing, and avoiding poorly ventilated and/or crowded indoor spaces). Masking helps, a little.  But it's highly dependent on filtration and fit. Most masks perform poorly on both fronts.


Masks aren't for your own protection any more than a surgeon wears one for his own protection.

They're for protecting those around you from you if you're infected and don't know it. And they're pretty damn effective at it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a non-symptomatic contagion! I hate all of y'all.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pleased to report I got my first shot of AstraZeneca this morning at Elisabeth Bruyère hospital in downtown Ottawa.

Second isn't likely to happen until late August, though I'm pleasantly surprised I got a shot as soon as I did. I had already assumed the "new normal" would endure for most of 2021, and my employer long ago switched from setting deadlines for us all to return to work to asking how badly we wanted to.

Meanwhile, Ceiling Cat is watching us vaccinate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Second does in two days.

Gonna keep wearing my mask. Gonna keep staying home and avoiding other people.

Why are the scared people doing the opposite of what they ought to do?


Honestly, for many of them it's a coping mechanism. They refuse to believe that a once-in-a-century global pandemic is happening because they mentally cannot handle it. They think they can ignore it and it will go away.
 
cefm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Who is protected by a fully vaccinated person wearing a mask?


Common decency and consideration. I don't know what you got or don't. And i wouldn't trust anything you say if you're leading off with "I shouldn't have to".
 
carkiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mofa: 8 days 21 hours until my second Moderna shot. Not that I'm counting. (Well, a widget on my watch is doing the counting).


10 days, 5 hours, 36 minutes until Pfizer #2 here.
 
