Old and busted: Identity theft. New hotness: Catalytic converter theft
Cafe Threads  
Each catalytic converter carries a small amount of platinum, palladium and rhodium.... [R]hodium [is now] selling for more than $28,000 an ounce.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Each catalytic converter carries a small amount of platinum, palladium and rhodium.... [R]hodium [is now] selling for more than $28,000 an ounce.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.


Battery operated sawzall and a good pair of oven mitts
 
ski9600
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Each catalytic converter carries a small amount of platinum, palladium and rhodium.... [R]hodium [is now] selling for more than $28,000 an ounce.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.


Hey, do you see that van over there?  Do you have one of these:
cdn.mscdirect.comView Full Size

Well, get down girl!
 
EvilEgg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: Cafe Threads: Each catalytic converter carries a small amount of platinum, palladium and rhodium.... [R]hodium [is now] selling for more than $28,000 an ounce.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.

Hey, do you see that van over there?  Do you have one of these:
[cdn.mscdirect.com image 600x600]
Well, get down girl!


Just make sure your life insurance premiums are paid. There's a good chance someone will release the jack while you're under the car.
 
puffy999
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New?

This was a huge thing 10 or 15 years ago.
 
puffy999
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Just make sure your life insurance premiums are paid. There's a good chance someone will release the jack while you're under the car.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.

Hey, do you see that van over there?  Do you have one of these:
[cdn.mscdirect.com image 600x600]
Well, get down girl!

Just make sure your life insurance premiums are paid. There's a good chance someone will release the jack while you're under the car.


Username does not check out!

Don't give them pointers.
 
lindalouwho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: New?

This was a huge thing 10 or 15 years ago.


This.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're sneaky, too - essentially cat burglars.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time to strap a bomb under my truck. That'll show em.
 
maxandgrinch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now who's laughing at my stanced car - still has the catalytic converter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: New?

This was a huge thing 10 or 15 years ago.


This has always been a thing
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NEW?!
This shiat has been happening for 20 years, wake up new generation. Did you also just learn about licking a frog or Jenkem?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, a world full of scumbags will eventually catch up to us all. Scores of people turned themselves into human charcoal briquettes a few years back stealing copper from live transformers when copper scrap value spiked.

https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2011/​0​4/would-be_copper_thief_electroc.html

Hilarious, really.

It's generally a self correcting problem and - at least in this state - there's no inspections for automobile emissions, so if it's stolen you can just install a test pipe with an O2 defouler.
 
Eravior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think we should all celebrate Subby's awakening from their decades long coma!
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow I had no idea Jenkem had it's own WIKI site, that is sad. I thought it was pretty much fake.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jenkem
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe we can crack down on places that buy them?  When some sketchball shows up in a rusted ass van with 80 of them in the back that have all been chopped off, he didn't get them legally.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Each catalytic converter carries a small amount of platinum, palladium and rhodium.... [R]hodium [is now] selling for more than $28,000 an ounce.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.


Having recently had a converter stolen, yes.

Rent a Uhaul trailer.
Get one or more battery-powered saws-alls.
Drive to another town.
Cruise around looking for high clearance vehicles that are easy to scoot under without lifting.
Hop out, zip the cat off, throw in trailer.
Drive to another town with the trailer packed farking full of cats and sell them to a shady scrapper who gives no farks.

And here's the how-to if your cat is stolen.
Notice your vehicle is extremely loud.
Look under vehicle and notice big shiat missing.
Call cops.
Give cops VIN, time, date, etc.
Call shop, drop off vehicle for repairs.
Wait for cop to to come back and explain they have known for years exactly how these guys work, what time of year they work, and that there are limited places for them to sell, but every year the cops choose to  do farkall about it so your SOL.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: at least in this state - there's no inspections for automobile emissions, so if it's stolen you can just install a test pipe with an O2 defouler.


In California they do a visual inspection before the emissions test and it's an automatic fail see any modifications to the emission system.  So you can't get away with a cheap fix for very long.  Given how the item is stolen, it's likely going to be more than simply replacing the unit.  It would be awesome if someone invented a catalytic converter that didn't require a precious metal.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
<raises hand>. Although, that's the best a 1994 toyota 4-runner ever sounded....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Now who's laughing at my stanced car - still has the catalytic converter.

[Fark user image image 425x221]


Why the fark do people do that to their car?  Looks like utter ass, you can't take a bump without bottoming out your car or ramming your tire into the top of the wheelwell, and it is incredibly bad for your tires, not to mention traction. I'm all for customizing a car if it makes you happy, but that is horrible looking in every way.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

They're too busy meeting their ticket quota and killing PoC to care about actual crime.


They're too busy meeting their ticket quota and killing PoC to care about actual crime.
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Each catalytic converter carries a small amount of platinum, palladium and rhodium.... [R]hodium [is now] selling for more than $28,000 an ounce.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.

Can someone tell me how to steal these, then? I sure could use the money.


It's not like there's a huge amount of these metals in a catalytic converter.  New ones go for as little as $500.  You might get a couple hundred bucks at a scrapyard, who will demand a discount for not ratting you out.
 
Firm Tautology
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This news items brought to you by the fine people who make Catalytic Converter Locks.

Because your palladium is no one else's business.
 
