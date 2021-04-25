 Skip to content
 
McLaren 765LT definitely one hot car
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thesupercarblog.comView Full Size


"supercar"
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That will buff right out...
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably revving it. These are highway, not traffic cars. It may also have had a regular traffic mode that got disabled because the driver didn't feel like reading the instruction manual. With not enough air circulating through it the thing overheated.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like I was wrong. McLaren's fuel tanks are the issue:

McLaren has now concluded that the foam padding that is situated underneath the fuel tanks of these cars is susceptible to water being absorbed into them. If this padding is left wet, it can lead to the fuel tank being corroded and fuel leaking out, causing a smell and also a risk of fire.

Nearly 2,800 McLaren supercars will be recalled and individually inspected. The foam padding will be replaced in affected vehicles and so will the fuel tank, if there are signs of corrosion.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Supercars aren't meant to be driven.

Just another example
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gaslight: Looks like I was wrong. McLaren's fuel tanks are the issue:

McLaren has now concluded that the foam padding that is situated underneath the fuel tanks of these cars is susceptible to water being absorbed into them. If this padding is left wet, it can lead to the fuel tank being corroded and fuel leaking out, causing a smell and also a risk of fire.

Nearly 2,800 McLaren supercars will be recalled and individually inspected. The foam padding will be replaced in affected vehicles and so will the fuel tank, if there are signs of corrosion.


And I see the price for that fire-trap starts above 350k. I can only shake my head.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real crime here is that Wawa gas only goes up to 92 octane, and he was putting it into his MacLaren.

I won't put that junk into my Nissan.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "supercar"

"supercar"


He's hogging the pump.  Typical.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: McLaren has now concluded that the foam padding that is situated underneath the fuel tanks of these cars is susceptible to water being absorbed into them


Who puts water into their MacLaren?  First it's the 92 octane, next it's the water.

Maybe they can NFT the ashes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh...I own five.

/I am lying.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I always build my own high performance cars/trucks/motorcycles.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks for the person owning it. I hope he has insurance on it.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a little duct tape will have it mended up and good as new in no time.
/a handymans best friend
 
CAPTIAN SLAPPY
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am used to seeing a bit more metal in burnt cars. Is the whole thing made out of plastic and sweaty adolescent dreams?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's my Mclaren?

Please don't bother tryin' to find her

She's not there
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: And I see the price for that fire-trap starts above 350k. I can only shake my head.

McLaren has now concluded that the foam padding that is situated underneath the fuel tanks of these cars is susceptible to water being absorbed into them. If this padding is left wet, it can lead to the fuel tank being corroded and fuel leaking out, causing a smell and also a risk of fire.

Nearly 2,800 McLaren supercars will be recalled and individually inspected. The foam padding will be replaced in affected vehicles and so will the fuel tank, if there are signs of corrosion.

And I see the price for that fire-trap starts above 350k. I can only shake my head.


The impression I get is that even by supercar standards, McLarens are unreliable pieces of shiat.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning car trifecta now in play
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's your problem
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the strollers ok?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Customer states tires need changing and that's all. Do not try to "upsell him on some bullshiat he doesn't need"
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gaslight: (fuel tank info)


I don't know if it's the same issue but I recall hearing of a couple of McLaren's models going up like that, including one or two F1s.

Do any other supercar brands have similar issues?

Loucifer: Where's my Mclaren?

Please don't bother tryin' to find her

She's not there


What color is her hair, does it match the rug?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CAPTIAN SLAPPY: I am used to seeing a bit more metal in burnt cars. Is the whole thing made out of plastic and sweaty adolescent dreams?


Carbon fiber? Lightweight metal (Al?) that would have melted or crumbled into that pile of charred goop we see there?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gaslight: If this padding is left wet, it can lead to the fuel tank being corroded and fuel leaking out, causing a smell and also a risk of fire.


"It could leak fuel, causing an icky smell and also you could burn to death in a horrifying cinflagration. But ew, yucky stink."
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Are the strollers ok?

[Fark user image image 474x644]


As long as you keep the RPMs below 8000 you should be fine.
 
carkiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

carkiller:


God damn, Julie Newmar...
 
limerickey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only 100 miles on it, so so they say... here's a better link to a story on it.  https://northpennnow.com/mclaren​-super​car-burns-to-rubble-at-wawa-in-upper-g​wynedd-p4037-119.htm
 
MBZ321
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The real crime here is that Wawa gas only goes up to 92 octane, and he was putting it into his MacLaren.
I won't put that junk into my Nissan.

I won't put that junk into my Nissan.


Some of the new/busier locations have 93 Octane (or one higher?). Being where that Wawa is located, it is likely the case.

/Fark story is very local to me
/I never get gas at Wawa because they are always the first to hike up prices, plus Costco is cheaper.
/Will never be able to afford even a chunk of a supercar
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't destroyed when your spoiled 17 year old chose to drive through another car at high speed and kill the driver, right James Khuri?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The real crime here is that Wawa gas only goes up to 92 octane, and he was putting it into his MacLaren.
I won't put that junk into my Nissan.

I won't put that junk into my Nissan.


I think it's funny when people run high test in cars that don't need it. I had a Mazda Speed3 that required 91. Now I have a regular Mazda 3 that doesn't, and I'm much happier. Cheaper fuel and better gas mileage.

/ Though I do miss the turbo.  Big difference between 180 and 270 hp
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CAPTIAN SLAPPY: I am used to seeing a bit more metal in burnt cars. Is the whole thing made out of plastic and sweaty adolescent dreams?


Lots of carbon fiber. Metal is too heavy.
 
