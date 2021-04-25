 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Here are some of the things that Millennials are thinking now that they're reaching 40. Grampa Simpson seen off to the side, pointing & saying "It's happening to youuuuu"   (boredpanda.com) divider line
46
    More: Obvious, Question, online community r, United Kingdom, 2002 albums, captivating world of travelling, Linguistics, Thing, Answer  
•       •       •

1091 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2021 at 9:17 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
gifgifmagazine.comView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Turning 30? The oldest Millennials are turning 40
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Now that they're reaching 30?" They've been reaching 30 for damn near a decade.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: "Now that they're reaching 30?" They've been reaching 30 for damn near a decade.


It's bored panda so they are probably using 10 year old reddit posts for their "content"
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gen X says: "Welcome to 15 to 20 years ago for us."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Combustion: Gen X says: "Welcome to 15 to 20 years ago for us."


Right?

Hey Millennials- you do you. F these types of articles.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

urger: Turning 30? The oldest Millennials are turning 40


Subby misread TFA's headline as usual, since his generation lacks any sort of reading comprehension skills.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They've been 'reaching 30' for over ten years now grampa-subs.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to the club. I'm Gen-X (1975) and noticed myself sounding like my father in the early 2000s. When I was in my ripe old age of 20-something. I don't think it's an age thing, necessarily. It's that eventually people get of sick of the bullsh*t.

Now I have some wrinkles around my eyes and I can no longer just naturally build muscle or other health by simply going to work. No way I'm going to the gym in 26 minutes, tho. Just gonna let myself go and cruise through middle age.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

urger: Turning 30? The oldest Millennials are turning 40


Yup. Millennials are old enough to have kids in college.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can music from the 70s and 80s be considered oldies now?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Can music from the 70s and 80s be considered oldies now?


I heard the Run DMC version of Walk This Way on the oldies station a few months ago.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Purple_Urkle: Can music from the 70s and 80s be considered oldies now?

I heard the Run DMC version of Walk This Way on the oldies station a few months ago.


I had to stop listening to the oldies stations because they were playing stuff from the '90s.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Millennials got shiat from Boomers and Boomer-curious Xers. Welcome to middle age. Knock 'em dead, ex-kids.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been an old man since I was 25. This is nothing new.

/34
//yell at cars not doing 25 on my street, take extra good care of my lawn and garden
///been told multiple times in my life that I have an "old soul"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In 40 years we'll still have Millenials Are Having Kids Now articles, which will be true for the few men who are bangin their twenty five year old trophy wives.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't care what the generation is. I'd just like to see the hipster lifestyle/ideology die a horrible, smelly patchouli infused death.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welcome to Jerk Club!

/gen x is here to support your transition. please, have a seat. here are some moist towelettes and fig newtons.
//pay no attention to the boomers. they're all cranky with their diapers filling up... that kind of stuff...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Combustion: Gen X says: "Welcome to 15 to 20 years ago for us."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Can music from the 70s and 80s be considered oldies now?


I was in a supermarket and heard 'Friday I'm in Love' by the Cure playing over the tannoy and it made me want to curl up into a ball and die right there on the spot.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Can music from the 70s and 80s be considered oldies now?


The grocery store plays music from the 70s and 80s, so yes.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Combustion: Gen X says: "Welcome to 15 to 20 years ago for us."


I'm late GenX and kept my shiat together as long as I could.

But yeah, I finally got male menopause. It's stupid as fark.

I imagine some of them are hitting that moment, It happens at different ages.

The upcoming whining is going to be nauseating.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's my millennial thought as a person approaching 39:

Be kind to the next generation, help them learn new things at work, and support them in general. They are the future and my future is being old so I need them to succeed for me to die comfortably.

We will do what we can with what we have, but there comes a day when we must step aside and let the younger folk take over. Never look down upon youth.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

urger: Turning 30? The oldest Millennials are turning 40


Noticeably F.A.T.: "Now that they're reaching 30?" They've been reaching 30 for damn near a decade.


Millennials were born between 1982 through 1994.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn.  I've been complaining about loud music since my 8th grade dance.  1998.

/Washington DC trip
//next hall over was having a conference on nuclear submarines
///way more interesting
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Most of TFA points were simply frugality. You don't have to be old to realize that acquiring money to pay for everything in life is hard. Wasting money is stupid.

The points about physical issues...well...yeah. That part sucks and doesn't get easier.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Combustion: Gen X says: "Welcome to 15 to 20 years ago for us."

I'm late GenX and kept my shiat together as long as I could.

But yeah, I finally got male menopause. It's stupid as fark.

I imagine some of them are hitting that moment, It happens at different ages.

The upcoming whining is going to be nauseating.


"Male menopause"?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

soporific: urger: Turning 30? The oldest Millennials are turning 40

Yup. Millennials are old enough to have kids in college.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dr. Rick | Methods | Progressive Insurance Commercial
Youtube PTs6UY1G9wM
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Can music from the 70s and 80s be considered oldies now?


By 1990 our oldies station in New England regularly included songs from the early 70s.  I wasn't old enough to appreciate how weird that probably was for people who were born 1960 or before.  I haven't listened to an oldies station recently, nor do I want to subject myself to that emotional roller coaster.  I like the way Sirius does it -- they have individual channels for each decade 1950s through 2000s.
 
Gramma
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have found joy with the younger generation - the Zoomers.  Every one of the kids that I work with are bright, hard working and pleasant to be around. The Boomers have all retired (except me - dammit) and the Gen Xers are stoop shouldered and depressed. The millennials still think they're the young'uns which is stupid when you're thirty five.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: NathanAllen: Combustion: Gen X says: "Welcome to 15 to 20 years ago for us."

I'm late GenX and kept my shiat together as long as I could.

But yeah, I finally got male menopause. It's stupid as fark.

I imagine some of them are hitting that moment, It happens at different ages.

The upcoming whining is going to be nauseating.

"Male menopause"?


Testosterone dropoff due to age.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gramma: I have found joy with the younger generation - the Zoomers.  Every one of the kids that I work with are bright, hard working and pleasant to be around. The Boomers have all retired (except me - dammit) and the Gen Xers are stoop shouldered and depressed. The millennials still think they're the young'uns which is stupid when you're thirty five.


Perhaps we Millenials are thinking this because we're still being treated like them.

/Called out two articles doing it in the last week
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: They've been 'reaching 30' for over ten years now grampa-subs.


I thought they were 20 by now .
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x614]


webdesignmuseum.orgView Full Size
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: soporific: urger: Turning 30? The oldest Millennials are turning 40

Yup. Millennials are old enough to have kids in college.

[Fark user image 730x280]


I like XKCD most of the time but his strawman arguments can be pretty hard to stomach.

Besides, with many millennials (and younger Xers) waiting to have kids until late 20s means they're likely not going to college just yet.
 
Gramma
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Gramma: I have found joy with the younger generation - the Zoomers.  Every one of the kids that I work with are bright, hard working and pleasant to be around. The Boomers have all retired (except me - dammit) and the Gen Xers are stoop shouldered and depressed. The millennials still think they're the young'uns which is stupid when you're thirty five.

Perhaps we Millenials are thinking this because we're still being treated like them.

/Called out two articles doing it in the last week


That's got to be annoying.  Of course, articles about Boomers are never flattering either.  Sometimes I think I'm supposed to just shrivel up and die already. And the few Boomers that are still working are blamed for GenX not being able to get ahead. I'd be happy to retire if I could afford it.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had an epiphany sometime in my mid 30s when I realized that commercials no longer targeted me. Then the dominos started to fall like the end of Usual Suspects.
 
rick42
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Can music from the 70s and 80s be considered oldies now?


Those '70s songs are actually getting too old for many oldies stations. And the preferred term these days is "classic hits."

WOGL in Philly has been playing oldies classic hits since 1987. They now play songs that people used to avoid by listening to WOGL.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't get drunk anymore because the hangover you get as an old person is debilitating.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Millennials are approaching 40, they aren't 40 yet. I guess some lazy blog writer needed to hit their quota and look, reddit is there.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Can music from the 70s and 80s be considered oldies now?


They've been oldies for a good long time.  I think a radio station mentioned the "ancient 80s" around 2000...

A guy last year mentioned  something about how the music playing was "30 years old and still sounds fresh".  I didn't have the heart to tell him since it was Hendrix, it had to be at least 50 years old.

/genx
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Millennials are 40 now?

My generational pigeonholing mechanism is confused.

Somewhere, somehow....some generation is directly responsible for this grave injustice.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.