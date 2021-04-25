 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Rural Kentucky + new roundabout = confusion   (jalopnik.com) divider line
121
    More: Amusing, English-language films, User EVOSexyBeast, eastern Kentucky, American films, excellent clip, first time, whole goal, Road  
•       •       •

1746 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2021 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



121 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
C'mon, Pennsylvania has lots of them and we never have those problems.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy fark. But then again, they voted for Rand Paul and McTurtle.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/Foone/status/1386​4​13532078428162?s=20
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seriously, use stop lights if the intersection is busy. You don't need roundabouts. We have the technology...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Combustion: Seriously, use stop lights if the intersection is busy. You don't need roundabouts. We have the technology...


Roundabouts are drastically more efficient than stoplights, where there is space for them.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: C'mon, Pennsylvania has lots of them and we never have those problems.


they put in a bunch of them here in NEPA. I'd say half of them aren't needed and the rest seem to cause more problems than they solve. one already needed to be torn up and reconfigured because PennDOT built it too narrow for the truck traffic and they kept causing accidents.

part of me wants to run for governor next year on the platform "Bulldoze The Roundabouts and Fire Everyone at PennDOT".

/i'd win
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In and around the lake!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: In and around the lake!


Mountains come out of the sky
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They've put a few in Sioux Falls. People lost their damn minds. "We don't need that Yuropeen shiat around here!!! Now that they've figured them out and how much more efficient they are you don't hear shiat.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: HighOnCraic: In and around the lake!

Mountains come out of the sky


and they stand there!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does a rural area need a roundabout?

I mean I'm European, roundabouts are awesome. But there's a place for them.

/someone remind me the rules for a 4 way intersection before I go to the states again
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They put a roundabout in my 'hood about 2 years ago.  The locals still can't navigate it smoothly.   The first week it was in, someone failed to notice the traditional intersection was no longer there and tried to go "straight" through at high speed in the middle of the night and went through the front of a carpet store adjacent to the roundabout.

Kentucky has no business with roundabouts.  Do they even have indoor plumbing?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

poconojoe: kdawg7736: C'mon, Pennsylvania has lots of them and we never have those problems.

they put in a bunch of them here in NEPA. I'd say half of them aren't needed and the rest seem to cause more problems than they solve. one already needed to be torn up and reconfigured because PennDOT built it too narrow for the truck traffic and they kept causing accidents.

part of me wants to run for governor next year on the platform "Bulldoze The Roundabouts and Fire Everyone at PennDOT".

/i'd win


No roundabouts, but when they widened West Carson St. in Pgh, they didn't make that wide enough for trucks and buses. Caused more than another year of detours while they redid it.
Where the fark are these engineers going to school? IF they're going to school for it at all.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: GardenWeasel: HighOnCraic: In and around the lake!

Mountains come out of the sky

and they stand there!


One mile over we'll be there
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's one at the Galleria here in BHM. No problem, it moves the shopping mall traffic pretty effectively.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: poconojoe: kdawg7736: C'mon, Pennsylvania has lots of them and we never have those problems.

they put in a bunch of them here in NEPA. I'd say half of them aren't needed and the rest seem to cause more problems than they solve. one already needed to be torn up and reconfigured because PennDOT built it too narrow for the truck traffic and they kept causing accidents.

part of me wants to run for governor next year on the platform "Bulldoze The Roundabouts and Fire Everyone at PennDOT".

/i'd win

No roundabouts, but when they widened West Carson St. in Pgh, they didn't make that wide enough for trucks and buses. Caused more than another year of detours while they redid it.
Where the fark are these engineers going to school? IF they're going to school for it at all.


The engineer isn't the person in charge.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: lindalouwho: poconojoe: kdawg7736: C'mon, Pennsylvania has lots of them and we never have those problems.

they put in a bunch of them here in NEPA. I'd say half of them aren't needed and the rest seem to cause more problems than they solve. one already needed to be torn up and reconfigured because PennDOT built it too narrow for the truck traffic and they kept causing accidents.

part of me wants to run for governor next year on the platform "Bulldoze The Roundabouts and Fire Everyone at PennDOT".

/i'd win

No roundabouts, but when they widened West Carson St. in Pgh, they didn't make that wide enough for trucks and buses. Caused more than another year of detours while they redid it.
Where the fark are these engineers going to school? IF they're going to school for it at all.

The engineer isn't the person in charge.


That's who's supposed to be doing the math and logistics, though.

I know - politics, corruption, etc etc etc.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


maybe the magic roundabout is more their speed
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Gubbo: lindalouwho: poconojoe: kdawg7736: C'mon, Pennsylvania has lots of them and we never have those problems.

they put in a bunch of them here in NEPA. I'd say half of them aren't needed and the rest seem to cause more problems than they solve. one already needed to be torn up and reconfigured because PennDOT built it too narrow for the truck traffic and they kept causing accidents.

part of me wants to run for governor next year on the platform "Bulldoze The Roundabouts and Fire Everyone at PennDOT".

/i'd win

No roundabouts, but when they widened West Carson St. in Pgh, they didn't make that wide enough for trucks and buses. Caused more than another year of detours while they redid it.
Where the fark are these engineers going to school? IF they're going to school for it at all.

The engineer isn't the person in charge.

That's who's supposed to be doing the math and logistics, though.

I know - politics, corruption, etc etc etc.


I wouldn't even go corruption. I mean yeah, but the penny ante kind.

The kind where you brother in law's contracting company couldn't widen the road that long in the time allowed, so you just made the road narrower.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [Fark user image 598x457]
https://twitter.com/Foone/status/13864​13532078428162?s=20


It's like Sun Rive Oregon
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Where the fark are these engineers going to school? IF they're going to school for it at all


Problems I notice trend around people who don't bother doing on-site inspections. They get numbers and regulations and they go to work on CAD.

Case and point: it is AMAZING how vertical curvature is never addressed properly by striping. New intersections around here with ANY sort of topography are striped and signed absolutely horrendously (for example, one turn lane at the top of a hill going around a corner ABRUPTLY shifts the vehicle traffic lane a couple of feet over, but shifts the bike lane TEN FEET all in the matter of about 20 or 30 feet of traveling distance.

Oh and part of all of that might be because public works and engineering departments don't care about traffic safety anymore. Full stop.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PEDESTRIAN safety... yes. That's been a huge emphasis here. Curb extensions/bulbs everywhere. Some not properly designed for trucks (go figure) because of road width.

Except when the pedestrian platforms have planter boxes placed in then.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Does a rural area need a roundabout?

I mean I'm European, roundabouts are awesome. But there's a place for them.

/someone remind me the rules for a 4 way intersection before I go to the states again


The person who arrives at the four way stop first goes first.

If two people arrive at the intersection at the same time the first to recite the lyrics to the Kenny Chesney song "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" goes first.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had one open in my town recently. My son encountered someone driving around it the wrong way.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: /someone remind me the rules for a 4 way intersection before I go to the states again


the person carrying the biggest gun goes first
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: /someone remind me the rules for a 4 way intersection before I go to the states again


Biggest gun goes first
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: Gubbo: /someone remind me the rules for a 4 way intersection before I go to the states again

the person carrying the biggest gun goes first


Obviously you're packing more heat than I am.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never understand people who fail to grasp this simple concept. I was in a car with my ex's father, and he tried to turn left onto it. After barely escaping with out lives, I carefully explained how they work. He said he understood.

Apparently two weeks after his daughter and I split up, he did it again on the same one and hit a car. I just don't get it.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Combustion: Seriously, use stop lights if the intersection is busy. You don't need roundabouts. We have the technology...

Roundabouts are drastically more efficient than stoplights, where there is space for them.


Only for two lane roads.  Going up to four lanes and lights make all sorts of sense.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Combustion: Seriously, use stop lights if the intersection is busy. You don't need roundabouts. We have the technology...

Roundabouts are drastically more efficient than stoplights, where there is space for them.


More efficient and far safer.

Collision rates are lower, and what collisions do occur are oblique/glancing hits rather than T-bones.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
roundabouts are a ton of fun late at night after a heavy snowfall while the roads are quiet. Best to use a scrap set of rims and tires though - the curb will catch you eventually.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would help if the drivers were smarter than the roundabout ..
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krieghund: Gubbo: /someone remind me the rules for a 4 way intersection before I go to the states again

Biggest gun goes first


s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched that and was left wondering which side of the road you are supposed to drive on over there in America. I mean, I thought it was on the right, and yet...
 
Rannuci
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YesSongs #7: YES - Roundabout
Youtube kmZoQFYYx8U
Roundabout? Yes!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live in a town that had two roundabouts on a steep hill, next to a lake, on a busy road in between downtown and the local college.

Popcorn central.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the clip I'd say a bunch of people drove over from the UK.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given this is rural KY, I'mma go with "They know, they just don't give a shiat."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Holy shiat. I'm surprised we didn't see an accident happen in that video.

2. If you build a roundabout, it has to be clear that there is one to the driver. There is a roundabout between the Trader Joe's and Target in Issaquah, WA which is almost invisible until you're right up on it. The road is artisanal (natch) and made of red brick. It's actually very pretty. But the roundabout itself is also made of the same red brick, so it's difficult to see where the road begins to turn and the 2 inch curb you'll climb if you go straight.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: poconojoe: kdawg7736: C'mon, Pennsylvania has lots of them and we never have those problems.

they put in a bunch of them here in NEPA. I'd say half of them aren't needed and the rest seem to cause more problems than they solve. one already needed to be torn up and reconfigured because PennDOT built it too narrow for the truck traffic and they kept causing accidents.

part of me wants to run for governor next year on the platform "Bulldoze The Roundabouts and Fire Everyone at PennDOT".

/i'd win

No roundabouts, but when they widened West Carson St. in Pgh, they didn't make that wide enough for trucks and buses. Caused more than another year of detours while they redid it.
Where the fark are these engineers going to school? IF they're going to school for it at all.


The engineers creed - if it looks good on paper it will work IRL
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: C'mon, Pennsylvania has lots of them and we never have those problems.


Pretty sure your first time through one, like TFA says, didn't have you cruising through like Bill Elliot.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Does a rural area need a roundabout?

I mean I'm European, roundabouts are awesome. But there's a place for them.

/someone remind me the rules for a 4 way intersection before I go to the states again


When two cars arrive at the same time both drivers sit and wait for the other to go for a minute. Then one driver frantically waves the other to go ahead first while the other driver looks around in every direction except at the first. After that, both cars move ahead at the exact same time. Seeing the other move, both immediately slam on their brakes. If you're very lucky this happens multiple times in succession. Finally, one car slowly and timidly moves ahead, followed by the other.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Gubbo: Does a rural area need a roundabout?

I mean I'm European, roundabouts are awesome. But there's a place for them.

/someone remind me the rules for a 4 way intersection before I go to the states again

When two cars arrive at the same time both drivers sit and wait for the other to go for a minute. Then one driver frantically waves the other to go ahead first while the other driver looks around in every direction except at the first. After that, both cars move ahead at the exact same time. Seeing the other move, both immediately slam on their brakes. If you're very lucky this happens multiple times in succession. Finally, one car slowly and timidly moves ahead, followed by the other.


Yep. That's the rules around here.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the one car that went left, probably because everyone else was going left, and then realised they needed to go straight ahead, "faaark... I need to be way over there".
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illinois you're supposed to yield at the entrance to a roundabout.  Now they're double confused: how does this round thing work and what's yield?

Enter the circle at maximum speed.  Stop when you get to your exit.
Go around a couple of times while the passenger those the horns.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put a roundabout near my son's high school about 7 years ago, on a street they've been trying to "calm" traffic on for decades.  It was a mess.  If it wasn't gridlocked, there was a fender bender blocking the circle, every afternoon after school.

I mean, this is Pasadena, California - not Bugtussle, Pennsyltucky - you'd think all the rocket surgeons around here could figure it out.  Hell, it's within walking distance of CalTech.

But, noooooo.... it was a disaster of biblical proportions, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria.

Within the month, they had to install stop signs at all the entrances.

/Los Robles and Glenarm for you Rose City Farkers
//I have at least two of you Farkied
///somebody at the City has a hard-on for making Los Robles completely useless
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I delivered pizza in a suburb just outside of NYC proper and there was one turning circle in the downtown area -- people with out of state plates or cars that looked like rentals drove painfully slow through it, like 5mph , or really scared to enter if anyone else was in the circle, even if there was plenty of time.

The NYC area doesn't really have that many turning circles per se but we have lots of old school spahetti junctions (as opposed to modern cloverleafs) which is kind of similar the way one-way on and off ramps merge into each other with yield signs everywhere and lots of turning to the left.
 
Displayed 50 of 121 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.