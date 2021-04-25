 Skip to content
(CBC)   Porn blocked by beaver   (cbc.ca)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Porn Blocked by Beaver is my all female 4 Non Blondes cover band.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A very Canadian way to stop the Internet. Now where's the maple syrup?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is actually a Canadian covert military cyber warfare exercise gone wrong.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean if you've got a lot of '70s hair going on down there it can be a bit difficult to see what's going on, but I wouldn't say it's ever been blocked...
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Sauvé said that a photo from the site appeared to show the beavers using Telus materials to build their home. She said the image shows fibre marking tape, usually buried underground, on top of their dam."

That's not building their home.  That's a warning to future Telcos who come to the area thinking they can bury their cables.  They've found the Mr. Kurtz of Beavers.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


In Canada, "jacking it" all day is a bit different than you'd think.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just want to give a shout-out to an appropriate use of the ironic tag.
 
rhiannon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheReject: I just want to give a shout-out to an appropriate use of the ironic tag.


Not for the article.
 
djfitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
HOF
 
