(LiveJournal)   Caption this contrasting couple   (ic.pics.livejournal.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 12:01 PM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Original:
ic.pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
samsquatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did you know that you have some kibble stuck to your jowl from breakfast?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, big guy--you're steppin' on my leash.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No son. Let's walk down there and fark them all.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Woof."

"Woof woof?"

"Woof woof woof!!!"  *woofs hysterically*
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When I grow up I wanna be just like you!"now w/ votie
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 🎶 "You are black and I am white. You're as blind as a bat and I have sight." 🎶
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, that's why we named you Webster.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Will I grow up to be white someday?"
"Thankfully, no, son. You will always be a beautiful black dog."

/not actually funny, of course
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh wizen master.  What is the secret to life?
"Child, the knowledge I impart upon you will answer all you question.
If you cannot eat it
If you cannot Fark it
Then piss on it"
Oh wizen master, I shall take this knowledge in to the neighbor's yard.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"There is in this world no such force as the force of a puppy determined to rise. The dog's soul cannot be permanently leashed."
-- W. E. B. Du Good Bois
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Little Dog: "P-p-p-puppy power!"
Big Dog: "Pup, you have been watching too much Scooby-Doo."
 
