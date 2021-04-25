 Skip to content
(Boston Standard (UK))   John Richard's has died   (bostonstandard.co.uk) divider line
    Punctuation, Grammar, Apostrophe Protection Society, Ig Nobel Prize, Colon, Mr.Richards, Apostrophe, John Richards  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You' mean' John's Richard?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh dear.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An apostrophe catastrophe!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry, just gotta'.
Apostrophe'
Youtube CSeFLrJdXq0
 
MostlyLurking [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many pall bearer's will there be?  Lot's, I assume?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So's what's up with the story? Why's not the Sad's tag?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: And nothing of value was lost los't


/pet peeve
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I suppose that everyones life ends in it's due time
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: cman: And nothing of value was lost los't

/pet peeve peev'e


FTFY
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was Karen before Karen was cool.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*twitch*
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: How many pall bearer's will there be?  Lot's, I assume?


*their
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hero to one of my editors, he will be missed.

These missives came from grammarians who needed no reminding of the proper uses of the apostrophe: to indicate possession, as in "Mr. Richards's life's purpose," or to stand in for letters omitted in the contraction of words such as "could not," as in, "He just couldn't take it anymore." Nor did they need to be admonished that the apostrophe should not be used to make a singular noun plural.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- even some copy editors might disagree on the preferred possessive form of his surname, whether "Richards's" or "Richards'"

I was taught that "Richards's" is correct. Only put the apostrophe after the s if it's a pluralizing s.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they'll have Weird Al perform this at the funeral.
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Word Crimes
Youtube 8Gv0H-vPoDc
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, were going to have lot's of idiotic post's.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chatoyance: markie_farkie: How many pall bearer's will there be?  Lot's, I assume?

*their


they're

/fixed
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BDR459: chatoyance: markie_farkie: How many pall bearer's will there be?  Lot's, I assume?

*their

they're

/fixed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the poor "quotation" marks?

thumbpress.comView Full Size
 
Corvus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: But what about the poor "quotation" marks?

[thumbpress.com image 500x375]


Well maybe they got it right. eeeeeew.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OMG, what a shiat site.
Half the page was covered because I wouldn't give money to the Washington Post.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He;s not dead, he"s in a comma.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby you's farking barbarian.
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Best tagline I've seen in a while
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No more king sized clothes for the king sized man.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: But what about the poor "quotation" marks?

[thumbpress.com image 500x375]


Balls?

Then Richard's would be

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: But what about the poor "quotation" marks?

[thumbpress.com image 500x375]


That sign is just covering all the bases...
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You magnificent bastar'd, subby
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't like you, Submitter.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i had my tats done at tattoo's and have no ragert's
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Well, I suppose that everyones life ends in it's due time


Correct.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: He was Karen before Karen was cool.


Karen was never cool.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: But what about the poor "quotation" marks?

[thumbpress.com image 500x375]


Screw you I'll play with my balls anywhere I like.  Ok maybe that came out wrong.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mofa: Oh, were going to have lot's of idiotic post's.


We're
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was a man ahead of his time's. I did learn "so much" of him.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lots of squirrelly dans ins this threads. Must be farkin nice.

sweatpantsandcoffee.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I don't like you, Submitter.


Don't read the thread, it's giving me one mini-stroke after another.

*cries*
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Its a shame.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

