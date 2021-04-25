 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Text messages from Mexican cartels showing decapitated bodies, and threatening you and your family are as genuine as emails from a Nigerian prince, IRS collection calls, or right-wing "news" sites   (abc7.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can you take me to Funkytown?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't forget the ones claiming they've captured video of you visiting the porn site and want $1500 in bitcoin to make it go away
 
EL EM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doesn't have to be real to scare those who want to be scared.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Can you take me to Funkytown?


Sorry, Funkytown is full. Flavortown has plenty of room though

RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But the calls to renew the extended warranty on your car...those are real, right?
 
wesmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: But the calls to renew the extended warranty on your car...those are real, right?


I found out today that my social security number has been stolen and I'm going to prison if I don't pay some money
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
MS-13 must be feeling so neglected. They used to be the go to for ooga booga.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wesmon: RoyFokker'sGhost: But the calls to renew the extended warranty on your car...those are real, right?

I found out today that my social security number has been stolen and I'm going to prison if I don't pay some money


Did you rent a 2009 Ford and leave it on the Tex/Mex border?
I heard there were traces of blood in the trunk.

/kept that guy going for two days
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love it when some guy with a heavy foreign accent calls my phone and leaves me a message saying that I'm in trouble for unspecified crimes and I need to call their "investigators" right away.
 
