(Women's Health)   Strapped for ideas, editors steal and reprint a deadly python story from WaPo... that's 3 years old. Predictably, news aggregators across the web republish the story as new   (womenshealthmag.com) divider line
7
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Python:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Aggregator:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
deadly python...this comes to mind...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
for something in somethingelse:
print("deadly")
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
image.pbs.orgView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think they finally stopped but our stupid local news site used to have an 'also in the news' section with random headlines and articles that could be anywhere from a month to ten years old.  Big deal stuff too like active shooters, major storms approaching, traffic accidents.  I'd be all 'shiat the roads are closed I need to call into w...goddamit this is from six years ago'.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Python story?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

