(Daily Mail)   For sale: Jaguar convertible. Will need a bit of work before it is ready to leak oil again   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like primer on the wings behind the front wheels. That can't have been post crash so he must have been restoring it and took it for a test drive when he crashed. He must have been pissed off. Or just pissed.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I knew how to fix cars since in would be interested if I can get tenfold back.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mangled 1960 Jaguar XK150 Drophead Coupe that was crashed by its owner 25 years ago is set to sell at auction for around £10,000 - but if fully restored the classic car could be worth a QUARTER OF A MILLION

Dog, I ain't no expert but I've watched enough Rust Valley Restorers to know that it's gonna cost at least a quarter mil to restore that wrecked piece of shiat.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



subby's mom gives me this look when i'm done with her
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Mangled 1960 Jaguar XK150 Drophead Coupe that was crashed by its owner 25 years ago is set to sell at auction for around £10,000 - but if fully restored the classic car could be worth a QUARTER OF A MILLION

Dog, I ain't no expert but I've watched enough Rust Valley Restorers to know that it's gonna cost at least a quarter mil to restore that wrecked piece of shiat.


Just get an English Wheel and some sheet metal.  La te da. I could do it in like one day.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's perfect just like it is. One less car.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To be fair, his dad has an awesome set of tools.  He can totally fix that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I wish I knew how to fix cars since in would be interested if I can get tenfold back.


reality: it will cost more than 250 to bring it back. every single part needing replacement will be like found treasure at top dollar - if they're lucky enough to find the part(s). and the craftsman working on this ride get huge per hour labor rates.

---the picture breaks my heart. it's as sad as a abused puppy.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: To be fair, his dad has an awesome set of tools.  He can totally fix that.


And the guy who thinks brake calipers have grease fittings weighs in.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't care about the value, but just think of the sweet montage you could make of you and your band of misfit buddies working on it together with lots of high fives and minor fires.

Real Genius montage #2 (Chaz Jankel - Number One)
Youtube 11tzi6jmIOc
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
carkiller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's perfect just like it is. One less car.


I endorse the above post.
 
QFarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This car was in tough shape before the crash.  It will never be worth £250,000.  It might not even have £10,000 worth of usable parts on it.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: To be fair, his dad has an awesome set of tools.  He can totally fix that.


Is he gonna shiat, or is he gonna kill us?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

carkiller: TwowheelinTim: It's perfect just like it is. One less car.

I endorse the above post.


Username....
/love your bio 😂
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 850x566]


subby's mom gives me this look when i'm done with her


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: bughunter: To be fair, his dad has an awesome set of tools.  He can totally fix that.

Is he gonna shiat, or is he gonna kill us?


First he's gonna shiat then he's gonna kill us.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was 36 years old when it crashed. At the time, it had (allegedly) covered 115,763 miles.
That's very high mileage for a British car, let alone a Jag.
I doubt if there's much worth saving.
Shame - it's a pretty car.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


/late to the party, it's been covered
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Exile On Beale Street:

I just read it too... dude you have terrible luck with cars. Also maybe stop with the VWs.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Best thing to do, really, is to donate it to a near by community college where students have a chance to learn about restoration. That way the cost is free, the labor is free, and me driving away with it in the middle of the night is just a few bucks in gas.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, Subby. Jaguars never stop leaking oil. All you can do is slow the leak.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Holy hell! That'll track straight down the road after restoration... I mean they restore warbirds in worse shape. It costs big bucks to do but hey, if you have the $, why not? (British cars aren't running right without leaking oil. Nice subby.)
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x238]


The Doctor and the Great Intelligence Go on a Holiday
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh, it's no E-Type.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Best looking Jag ever
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's parts only. There isn't a frame machine around that would be able to fix those warps.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TBH it's not as bad as I imagined.

/a little hammering, a little Bondo...
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: That's parts only. There isn't a frame machine around that would be able to fix those warps.


Yup. Build a new frame and modernize. You have the ID plate. That's all that is needed to register.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Eh, it's no E-Type.

[Fark user image 850x478]
/Best looking Jag ever


Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanker
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It sat in a garage for 25 years and is being sold for 10k instead of 250k for a reason. It's a parts bucket for other restoration jobs, nobody is gonna ship-of-theseus this thing back to life.
 
