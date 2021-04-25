 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   Now that the pandemic is over Hawaii wants all the tourists to stay away   (khon2.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People farking suck.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WTFDYW: People farking suck.


A whole lot of them are thoughtless trashy people, for sure.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And in less than a month their economy will go bust.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leave Yellowstone alone, too
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop saying the pandemic is over!
Yes, I know it's supposed to be sarcasm, but we now know just how many stupid people are among us.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pandemic is over? In which universe subby?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always take my old tires to Hawaii with me when I vacay there.

Pick up your trash, people! I've been a member of Surfrider Foundation for 20 years and did many beach clean-ups back in my hometown. People suck when it comes to trashing beaches. Disgusting what we would find sometimes.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Stop saying the pandemic is over!
Yes, I know it's supposed to be sarcasm, but we now know just how many stupid people are among us.


This ^^^
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make littering cost more. $10k and divert it to enforcement and cleanup. Also, make people appear before a judge long after their vacation is over, thus costing them another round trip plane ticket and hotel stay.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Just make littering cost more. $10k and divert it to enforcement and cleanup. Also, make people appear before a judge long after their vacation is over, thus costing them another round trip plane ticket and hotel stay.


Yeah but then they risk getting stuck with them.

I am pretty convinced one of the reasons Vegas is so trashy is the whole "come on vacation stay on probation" thing. Thread isn't long enough for the whole list though.
 
