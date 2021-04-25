 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Woman, already on probation for vehicular manslaughter, speeds by trooper at 100+ mph, loses control, slides down embankment, goes airborne over fence, slams into parked truck, light pole, palm tree. That's a bingo   (wfla.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who gets in a car with her!?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
driving without a driver's license (serious injury)

Making injury severity part of the unlicensed driving law is stupid and I want her to get a pardon just because she's being charged under a stupid law.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think they call that the Tiger Woods
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wejash: Who gets in a car with her!?


Other Floridians. They aren't a bright group.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

Like a glove.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning at the Gator Ford dealership, 1780 Tampa Gateway Boulevard near I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

*checks map*

Yep, I have stayed at the Hampton Inn on that same road.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know what?

Lock her up and throw away the key.

Some dickhead I passed the other day took two people and himself out after he fillied around for a while with other travellers of the morning, playing hogs of the road.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A passenger in the front seat was thrown to the back of the car and two other passengers were ejected. All three passengers suffered serious injuries and one is in critical condition, according to the report.

The Highway Patrol said Carvajal suffered minor injuries. According to the report, she was the only one in the car wearing a seatbelt.

Wear your damn seat belt. This isn't rocket surgery.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
gonna kill us all

fark due process, get Judge Dredd
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: You know what?

Lock her up and throw away the key.

Some dickhead I passed the other day took two people and himself out after he fillied around for a while with other travellers of the morning, playing hogs of the road.


I'm wondering if she got bail, and if so why.

SurfaceTension: A passenger in the front seat was thrown to the back of the car and two other passengers were ejected. All three passengers suffered serious injuries and one is in critical condition, according to the report.

The Highway Patrol said Carvajal suffered minor injuries. According to the report, she was the only one in the car wearing a seatbelt.

Wear your damn seat belt. This isn't rocket surgery.


She knows how badly she drives.  Now her passengers (assuming they are still with us) know as well.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
22 years old and already has a lifetime of bad decisions.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
passengers were not wearing seatbelts while she was traveling over 100 mph

their phones were the smartest things in the car
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: puffy999: You know what?

Lock her up and throw away the key.

Some dickhead I passed the other day took two people and himself out after he fillied around for a while with other travellers of the morning, playing hogs of the road.

I'm wondering if she got bail, and if so why.

SurfaceTension: A passenger in the front seat was thrown to the back of the car and two other passengers were ejected. All three passengers suffered serious injuries and one is in critical condition, according to the report.

The Highway Patrol said Carvajal suffered minor injuries. According to the report, she was the only one in the car wearing a seatbelt.

Wear your damn seat belt. This isn't rocket surgery.

She knows how badly she drives.  Now her passengers (assuming they are still with us) know as well.


DUI before that killed someone, DUI this time.

Some people just can't be reached.  She needs to live in the graybrick hotel.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tada!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She must be of good character.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hooking up the cars GPS to the Crazy Taxi video game.
The kids call it "Cray-Taxxing".
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: She must be of good character.


Sounds white and suffering from affluentnza
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wejash: Who gets in a car with her!?


People who don't wear seatbelts.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Years ago my folks flipped out at my sister for going with one of her friends that had lost her license for all the dumb stuff she did. Not any DUIs but reckless driving, accidents, tickets you name it. And of course a few days after my parents flipped out on my sister another accident and she got in more trouble because no license and no insurance.
 
jim32rr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cheap_thoughts: kdawg7736: She must be of good character.

Sounds white and suffering from affluentnza


Your Fark handle  ... it works
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ less than a minute ago  
shiat, she's only 23 and has served prison time for the same thing, at 16 no less. Her parents must be proud.

No amount of detox probably could save that liver.
 
