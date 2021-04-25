 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   The neighbor's dog found your duffel bag full of meth. Police found your Powerball ticket in the bag. Then they tracked you down by looking at surveillance footage from the exact place and time you bought the ticket   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    Awkward, Felony, Criminal law, Plea, Timothy Bernard Reese, Arraignment, Thomas County, Alford plea, Police  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neighbor's dog
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But did the lottery ticket win enough for a decent defense lawyer?
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There you go, kids: your lesson for today is to segregate your vices. Gambling in one bag and drugs in another.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
2019?  That's some timely reporting.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did he win?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I would assume the dog's owner planted the meth, officer.  It was just a bag, I wasn't terribly worried about keeping it in sight the whole time and any number of people have had access to it."

Or, "I'll wait for my lawyer, thanks."

Probably that latter one.  Let the lawyer come up with the reasonable doubt scenarios.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did he win?


My question exactly. If it was a winner, he'd probably have skipped to a non-extradition country.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and guess the PowerBall ticket wasn't a winner. If it was, you'd have heard about several cops who won bigly and this story would have never been told.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Neighbor's dog


"Don't go down that lonely road, fur face. You have so much to offer the world."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kqc7011
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did he basically confess to the police before saying he wanted a attorney?
Although most meth users are not on the higher intelligence side of a bell curve, so I could see him saying that the meth was his before realizing that he would need a lawyer.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'You know officer I cannot tell a lie- I put that powerball ticket in that duffel bag of meth.'
 
