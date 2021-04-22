 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   After a year of parents serving as their substitute teachers, students who flunk a standardized reading test are about to be held back for a year   (politico.com)
22
    Murica, High school, Standardized test, Tennessee, Student, retention bill, second-grade son's side, University of Cambridge, United States  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the circumstances, and sometimes in other circumstances, there is no and should be no shame in repeating a grade.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same parents are raging on Facebook, "whycome? Ain't that what teechers our four, yawl?"
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, parent have Not been subs or teachers at all. Stop with this bs narrative.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is expanded summer school happening to help kids catch up this summer.

Given how many parents treat it like daycare, there is no reason not to take advantage of it.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's your fault for failing to teach your children," says the people whose job it was to teach our children.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Whitest Kids U Know - Home School
Youtube cFkIJBVZ4_w
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: "It's your fault for failing to teach your children," says the people whose job it was to teach our children.


2 way street. If teacher have to act as local parentai because they have them in person, the actual parents have to parent and force their progeny to do homework because that is where they learn, at home.

All though, given the chance, I bet a few teachers wish they could force choke some students through TC/IP.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The grammer in this thread is hurt my head.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The American educational system has been broken down by necessity. This should be seen as an opportunity to build it back up with a structure not so rigid and is tailored for talents.

I was a straight A student in elementary and high school. I found myself wholly unprepared for college, flunking out. What I discovered is I'm an amazing bullshiatter. I parlayed that into a pretty successful career as a freelance writer and banking consultant.

Socrates, motherfarker. With less sodomy and hemlock. Or more, if that's what you're into.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh noes!! The evil standardized reading test is causing our children not to be able to read at their grade level.

"Standardized tests" = Politico dog whistle.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: The grammer in this thread is hurt my head.


Fark fail 3rd grade standardized test?  No shaming!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Has there ever, even once, been a school system in the US that  was improved by adding standardized testing?
 
Alunan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they can't read properly they shouldn't graduate, since when did it matter whose fault it was? Are you going to blame teachers for not risking their lives to teach your kids. I just saw Fareed Zakaria on CNN saying we need to balance risk with reward, he was talking about how the risk from dying from COVID was so much higher than any potential blood clot (even if those clots were all fatal, and he pointed out they aren't). To support his analogy he said the we should be going back to in person learning because study after study show kids aren't affected negatively by the virus, and the reward for keeping our kids on track outweighs the risk to those kids. And that's farking bullshiat. When people talk about in-class learning none of the rhetoric or studies ever seem to gauge the potential of students to be an asymptomatic vector. You can't have an intelligent conversation about this when you are ignoring half of the equation. If all the kids in the class get COVID and are fine but are still spreading it to their teachers, to their households, then the situation is not fine. Teachers should be vaccinated by now, everyone should have access by now, so we should go back to in-person learning, but Fareed Zakaria should know better. The CDC should know better. Their failure to talk intelligently about this is frustrating beyond belief, Almost as frustrating as the point of this farking rant I am on which is that we shouldn't have expected teachers to go back to in-person learning when the reason they couldn't do so safely was a series of concurrent failures by the government to control the virus. You are basically saying they should risk their lives because the electorate made such poor decisions and shouldn't have to suffer the consequences of those decisions. Bullshiat.
 
DietGlue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can anybody explain to me what's the big problem about students being "forced" to be held back, and parents "having no choice" about it? If you can't do the work on your grade level, then you have to should be required to redo the year, pandemic or no pandemic.  That's not new, it's how school works.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: "It's your fault for failing to teach your children," says the people whose job it was to teach our children.


It is your fault for failing to teach your children. The responsibility for education lies with the parents. Parents that teach good life skills tend to have children that do well in school. You can't dump your poorly taught ruffian into a classroom and expect the teacher to make up for your lack of effort.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They went to great lengths to bury the lede: these policies disproportionately affect Black kids. Same with 'zero-tolerance' suspension. It's no wonder Republicans love them so much.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the big deal with repeating the grade?  Millions of kids are going to need to repeat a grade because of the pandemic.  Nobody learned as much in school this year.  Nobody.  Straight A kids are probably pulling in Bs this year, and average kids are likely failing this year.  The next grade's material will not make much sense to them and it would help them to take another crack at the material in a proper educational environment and really get it locked in.  They will get better grades in this year and in following grades.

It's a big deal because everyone is treating it like it's a big deal.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: The grammer in this thread is hurt my head.


Rarely it the question ask: is our farkers learnding?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks Mom!
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DietGlue: Can anybody explain to me what's the big problem about students being "forced" to be held back, and parents "having no choice" about it? If you can't do the work on your grade level, then you have to should be required to redo the year, pandemic or no pandemic.  That's not new, it's how school works.


You have no idea how school really works, or should work. There's a whole range of options to holding kids back. The tests should point to solutions - like extra instruction and better support for the kids' family system (and, funding for these) - not punishments.

Being held back because of their performance on a particular day and particular test isn't a consequence, it's a punishment, a huge one to lay on a third grader. It's humiliating, and has bang-on effects to their social development and well-being. It's completely unnecessary and counterproductive. Further, as I said above, there's a wide racial disparity in how these policies get applied.

In short, there's no reckoning for equity in these high-stakes-test policies.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DietGlue: Can anybody explain to me what's the big problem about students being "forced" to be held back, and parents "having no choice" about it? If you can't do the work on your grade level, then you have to should be required to redo the year, pandemic or no pandemic.  That's not new, it's how school works.


The problem here is that only effects 3rd graders, not all students. That s will cause a small 4th grade class and an enormous 3rd grade class next school year. This will cause massive issues over the next decade or so.
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Under the circumstances, and sometimes in other circumstances, there is no and should be no shame in repeating a grade.


But there is and always has been, so here we are. And effects kids very negatively
 
