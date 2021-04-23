 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   "If you call the IRS, there's only a 1-in-50 chance you'll reach a human being." OK, I'll settle for an IRS employee then   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
46
    More: Obvious, Internal Revenue Service, Taxation in the United States, Tax, national taxpayer advocate, IRS customer service representative, tax season, independent Taxpayer Advocate Service, tax returns  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Apr 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have a serious issue with the IRS and have difficulty reaching them, the IRS has the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) to assist those with their individual cases.

I used the TAS when my identity was stolen some years ago. So it worked well for myself back then.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems to me that properly funding the revenue-collecting service for the federal government might have a decent return on investment, but what do I know? I'm just a lowly taxpayer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fought for about ten years to get back the $1,600 they took from me on my Army medical disability discharge payment. I enlisted two Congressional offices and used every legal framework possible.

I got $55 after all that. Calling them is a joke. They are so understaffed that it became clearer to me over that time how it's all designed with one purpose in mind... if you want to do things like Trump did, you can get away with it. They don't have enough people to handle any kind of complaints and they only enforce easily won cases because of lack of resources.

It's a joke. You can increase all the taxes you want, but if the enablers in Congress keep them chronically understaffed we'll never see that money.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I started practicing law 30 yes ago, there were 3 lawyers and at least 2 staffers devoted to "special procedures" for our region which dealt with a collection of things, incl bankruptcy. I could call any of them by name. They were more responsive and helpful than any other govt agency I dealt with.

Today, they are all gone and everything I do is routed thru Philly and no one is dedicated to even one region. The US Attorney - a presidential appointee and their lawyer - freely admits his office has a lot of trouble getting help or even explanations.

The 40 years of budget cuts hurt badly. The last few years were potentially lethal. Not by accident.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: When I started practicing law 30 yes ago, there were 3 lawyers and at least 2 staffers devoted to "special procedures" for our region which dealt with a collection of things, incl bankruptcy. I could call any of them by name. They were more responsive and helpful than any other govt agency I dealt with.

Today, they are all gone and everything I do is routed thru Philly and no one is dedicated to even one region. The US Attorney - a presidential appointee and their lawyer - freely admits his office has a lot of trouble getting help or even explanations.

The 40 years of budget cuts hurt badly. The last few years were potentially lethal. Not by accident.


Amazing what happens when you put a tax cheat in the big seat and he puts someone like Munchkin at Treasury.

DOJ and IRS must be f*cking ghost towns.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my second and third stimulus checks in the mail here in Israel. Never got the first. Supposedly, they resent the first check. I've tried calling the relevant 800 number to check on the status, but the call centers have been overloaded and the call never gets through.

Then, last week, I call the 800 number and get a recording: "Calls to this number from outside the US are no longer free. Hang up unless you want to be charged."

Farkers.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is getting audited.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been hamstrung for the tax dodgers.  I got into some tax issues a few years back.  Good golly, I hope you like being on hold.  The best way to "communicate" with the IRS is to mail a new form in with your corrections , and see what bounces back.  Each communication takes weeks.  It's a terrible system.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I got my second and third stimulus checks in the mail here in Israel. Never got the first. Supposedly, they resent the first check. I've tried calling the relevant 800 number to check on the status, but the call centers have been overloaded and the call never gets through.

Then, last week, I call the 800 number and get a recording: "Calls to this number from outside the US are no longer free. Hang up unless you want to be charged."

Farkers.


Have you filed your tax return yet? You may be able to get the first one as a credit.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom passed away unexpectedly several weeks ago.  She was a CPA who always filed early and online, but I can't find any record of whether or not she did before she died.  When I sent her death certificate to the IRS, I included a letter that told them this would have been a lot easier if they answered their phones.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you need Medicare for all.

The conservatives helped by democrats de-funded the IRS to the point they don't need to pay any taxes.

A private option would lead to conservatives helped by democrats de-funding anything that helps the poor and then we are back to only the wealthy getting real health care.

Fund the IRS and ram Health care down their throats!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: If you have a serious issue with the IRS and have difficulty reaching them, the IRS has the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) to assist those with their individual cases.

I used the TAS when my identity was stolen some years ago. So it worked well for myself back then.


I had a tax problem back in 2007 I couldn't figure out to save my life.  Nobody at the IRS offered that service or directed me to call, maybe it wasn't available. Or the IRS people I spoke with were just that useless.

All one of them could say was "OMG YOU OWE THIRTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS" over and over.  I hung up on him.

Had to pay an accountant to figure it out. Turned out they owed me $12 dollars (as in 6x2) lol.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those aren't the long odds.

If you get to a human there's about a 1-500 chance they'll know what they are talking about, and if they tell you wrong it's your fault.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And if you're the IRS, there's only a 1 in 400 chance of getting a filing from me that shows I owe anything. A good CPA pays for itself.
 
thornhill
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The untold story is how much more complicated state and city taxes can be than federal because you get into jurisdiction issues if you move during the year or work in a different city/state than where you live. And these agencies are even more understaffed than the IRS. (The only times I had to hire a preparer where 1) When I was temporarily living in another state because my home state and city had all kinds of rules about living out of their jurisdiction while still a resident; and 2) When I moved mid-year and the state I left had crazy tax rules because in the new state I was still employed by the same employer that was based in the old state.)
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How, cute, thinking that giving a government bureaucracy more money will lead to less bureaucracy.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trillions in debt, and you want to spend more?

I'm beginning to understand why you're poor.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've had issues before where I needed to contact the IRS.  It was always fine.

But as Republicans have pared away budget year after year the caps have gotten longer and longer.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out how to get their robocaller to hook up with my Siri. That would be hot.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: How, cute, thinking that giving a government bureaucracy more money will lead to less bureaucracy.


Jedekai: Trillions in debt, and you want to spend more?

I'm beginning to understand why you're poor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm in my late 40's kids.

There was a time when the rich feared and hated the IRS.
This is what happens when corporate interests control all voices in government.
You know those tax cuts they were given from every administration since the 80s. They haven't paid taxes since Clinton.

They are getting bigger and bigger "refunds".
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All of the government agencies are like this, at least here in Illinois.
I've been trying to deal with unemployment here and you can't get a person. There's no option to do so. You have to call and do an automated thing to schedule a call back.

The first time I did they called back in a couple of hours. The second time it took them 8 days. I currently have call back request sitting since Wednesday. If you call again it tells you you already have one in the system and can't put in another one.

They keep sending me emails requesting more and more information but I can't get it to them. All you can do is wait until they get around to getting back to you. It's very frustrating.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sick of every police department having a fleet of tanks when the IRS clearly needs an aircraft carrier and it's own branch of the military to go after the big bandits that don't pay taxes.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Seems to me that properly funding the revenue-collecting service for the federal government might have a decent return on investment, but what do I know? I'm just a lowly taxpayer.


Offer tax lawyers tax credit for every dollar they help the IRS recover in otherwise pro bono work.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Have you filed your tax return yet? You may be able to get the first one as a credit.


I don't want to sound dramatic, but that cash in hand would be nice at the moment. :/
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bostonguy: cyberspacedout: Have you filed your tax return yet? You may be able to get the first one as a credit.

I don't want to sound dramatic, but that cash in hand would be nice at the moment. :/


Oh, and Americans abroad don't have to file until October this year.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Seems to me that properly funding the revenue-collecting service for the federal government might have a decent return on investment, but what do I know? I'm just a lowly taxpayer.


Probably the best ROI in government. But if you properly fund them, the top earners would approach the nominal tax bracket for their income, and then where would the job creators be?
 
Nexzus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Canada has similar issues. I needed to call the CRA (our version of the IRS) earlier this year because their online service said my account was locked. After 90 minutes on hold, the agent said I actually just needed to do a password reset (which I could have done myself)

I was like "gee thanks. Maybe ask the powers that be to have that error message changed."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have never had a problem getting ahold of the IRS.  Nor has fixing a problem been more than gathering a couple of documents and sending a letter.  I know one point isn't data (well, three points over about ten years), but I've had more shiat dealing with my local DMV than the IRS.
 
Centrist Farker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As someone else stated, even if you beat these odds, there are longer odds that you will get someone who can actually help you.  Adding insult to injury, sending certified mail has not been productive, so far, either.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is, in fact, Grover Norquist's wet dream. It was not a mistake.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Had some dealings with them about 20 years ago on Long Island; re corporate taxes from my time as a self-incorporated contractor.
Agent came to my apartment, I showed him what I had (paperwork, money, etc) and it was taken care of easily enough.  Decent guy doing his job.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I'm in my late 40's kids.

There was a time when the rich feared and hated the IRS.
This is what happens when corporate interests control all voices in government.
You know those tax cuts they were given from every administration since the 80s. They haven't paid taxes since Clinton Reagan.



FIFY.  My aforementioned late mother the CPA worked for Boeing during that era.  One year, not only did Boeing not pay any taxes, they received $120 million in refunds.  My mom was quite proud of her role in that.  One of numerous issues we did not see eye-to-eye on.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you want to talk to somebody call at 7:00 AM Local time. That's when the phone line opens. Do it at exactly 7:00. Wait until 7:15 and you're SOL. Yes I'm a cpa.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Super_pope: I've had issues before where I needed to contact the IRS.  It was always fine.

But as Republicans have pared away budget year after year the caps have gotten longer and longer.


I've spoken to the IRS twice in my entire life, once federal once state. one time I owed them maybe 200 bucks, one time they owed me ~50; I forget which was which. those were some of the most pleasant, most reasonable conversations (actually series of conversations, in each case we had to speak multiple times) I have ever had with actual rational human adults.

I'm still flabbergasted the time they owed me money - not so much that they admitted it (look, accountants like to be the best kind of correct) - and not they'd simply just sent a cheque - but also included a letter saying "please call officer XYZ at this direct # for an explanation of blahblahblah" - officer XYZ and I had a grand ol' time chatting! I swear they must be starved for human company and sick to death of mostly getting the "RAWR TAX MAN BAD" thing.

ditto the time I owed them money. the guy was a pleasure to speak to, explained the issue clearly, and then we chatted the day away.


NotThatGuyAgain: AirForceVet: If you have a serious issue with the IRS and have difficulty reaching them, the IRS has the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) to assist those with their individual cases.

I used the TAS when my identity was stolen some years ago. So it worked well for myself back then.

I had a tax problem back in 2007 I couldn't figure out to save my life.  Nobody at the IRS offered that service or directed me to call, maybe it wasn't available. Or the IRS people I spoke with were just that useless.

All one of them could say was "OMG YOU OWE THIRTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS" over and over.  I hung up on him.

Had to pay an accountant to figure it out. Turned out they owed me $12 dollars (as in 6x2) lol.


and yet, this... yeah, none of this at all surprises me. guess I got lucky in my own small-potatoes interactions.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I fought for about ten years to get back the $1,600 they took from me on my Army medical disability discharge payment. I enlisted two Congressional offices and used every legal framework possible.

I got $55 after all that. Calling them is a joke. They are so understaffed that it became clearer to me over that time how it's all designed with one purpose in mind... if you want to do things like Trump did, you can get away with it. They don't have enough people to handle any kind of complaints and they only enforce easily won cases because of lack of resources.

It's a joke. You can increase all the taxes you want, but if the enablers in Congress keep them chronically understaffed we'll never see that money.


Were Greece.  Made that way by the ones that want to form the Golden Dawn.
 
JRoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Call them what?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: I have never had a problem getting ahold of the IRS.  Nor has fixing a problem been more than gathering a couple of documents and sending a letter.  I know one point isn't data (well, three points over about ten years), but I've had more shiat dealing with my local DMV than the IRS.


Since moving to Georgia I can't believe how nice and friendly the DMV is here.  I moved from South Florida, and would swear that's where they got the ideas for Patty and Selma.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So I wait hours and hours on hold but finally get to talk to someone who tells me which form to fill out. All I have to do is FAX it to them.   FAX???  Oh but wait it gets better, you have to call back, and FAX it while you are on the phone with the IRS worker!  So not only do I need go through hold hell again and a FAX machine but also two phone lines?

/I found an OfficeJet that will FAX a document by 'printing' to the FAX device.
//of course it refused to FAX because I was out of Cyan Ink even though FAXing doesn't actually print anything.
///AAAAAAHHHHGGGGgggg
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Centrist Farker: As someone else stated, even if you beat these odds, there are longer odds that you will get someone who can actually help you.  Adding insult to injury, sending certified mail has not been productive, so far, either.


You will greatly appreciate the certified mail receipts if the IRS farks up.  You can trust me on that one.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Honestly, communication is hard. Instead of wasting the amount of staff to handle that, lets have them fill out taxes for us(with appeal, like they do in civilized countries) and we can leave the IRS manpower as a resource to dismantle the tax-dodges of the wealthy.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: If you want to talk to somebody call at 7:00 AM Local time. That's when the phone line opens. Do it at exactly 7:00. Wait until 7:15 and you're SOL. Yes I'm a cpa.


Before they cut off international callers, I would call the 800 number for stimulus check issues at 6:59am local time there and get the message that they are not open. I'd call again at exactly 7:00 and the lines would be overloaded and my call would not go through.

Damn.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Trillions in debt, and you want to spend more?

I'm beginning to understand why you're poor.



You have to spend money in order to be able to make money.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: I fought for about ten years to get back the $1,600 they took from me on my Army medical disability discharge payment. I enlisted two Congressional offices and used every legal framework possible.

I got $55 after all that. Calling them is a joke. They are so understaffed that it became clearer to me over that time how it's all designed with one purpose in mind... if you want to do things like Trump did, you can get away with it. They don't have enough people to handle any kind of complaints and they only enforce easily won cases because of lack of resources.

It's a joke. You can increase all the taxes you want, but if the enablers in Congress keep them chronically understaffed we'll never see that money.


If you were 10 years late, you'd owe a bunch of extra money, so I am assuming they paid you significant interest?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ less than a minute ago  

make me some tea: Seems to me that properly funding the revenue-collecting service for the federal government might have a decent return on investment, but what do I know? I'm just a lowly taxpayer.


The IRS has a return on investment that most investment firms can only dream of.  For every dollar the IRS spends on doing its job, they get six back, and that's just basic work.  Catching high value tax cheats typically brings in three times that amount.
 
crackizzle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nexzus: Canada has similar issues. I needed to call the CRA (our version of the IRS) earlier this year because their online service said my account was locked. After 90 minutes on hold, the agent said I actually just needed to do a password reset (which I could have done myself)

I was like "gee thanks. Maybe ask the powers that be to have that error message changed."


Here in America you cannot get an account with the IRS without a home/auto loan or active credit card. So, I am legally unable to get my transcripts or call for help. Since I have neither of those things, they cannot verify it is me, even driver's license, social security number and birth certificate are not proof.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.