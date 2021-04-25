 Skip to content
 
CSB Sunday Morning: Stories of rushing around at the last minute
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Procrastination is like masturbation. You're just screwing yourself.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the story of my life.  I even missed a flight once because of it, but it was a flight out of Santa Fe so it was not too big of a deal.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait until just before this thread closes to new comments before I share my story
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm an elderly country bumpkin who's learned to slowly mosey through life. My frantic rush years ended when Rush stopped releasing albums.
Well, time for a nap on the front porch.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, years back I had a trip planned to meet a friend in Florida to run a race down in Disney World. Set everything up probably two months beforehand. I was hell bent on hitting a milestone, so I bumped my mileage up to about 35 miles per week. I cut out alcohol and ate lean, and cut out any of the big parties friends would have to avoid temptation.

Four days before I was set to leave I went to see a few buddies for a mutual friends kinda-sorta last-minute bachelor party dinner. German place, boots of beer, blah blah blah. Needless to say, the few months of no alcohol caught me and I got wrecked. I woke up the next morning with a headache and some missing parts of the night. Totally naked, toothbrush still in my mouth and my clothes strewn all over the bedroom.

As I gathered everything I realized my drivers license was nowhere to be found, with 3 days until take off. At this point in life I had yet to get a passport and Minnesota's "expedited" ID option still took a week. I got a list of all the bars we'd been at and revisited each one, with no luck. Then I went back home, hurled my guts out and fell asleep.

The next day, with 48 hours left, I found out that the passport agency a few blocks from my apartment could get me a passport card in 24 hours. I gathered what I could - a work ID, my birth certificate, utility bills, bank statements. Anything that had my name on it. Still dealing with a bit of a hangover and looking slightly disheveled, I cleaned myself up the best I could and headed out.

As I got called to the next open window, I explained the entire thing. "Lost my license, need to fly in a few days, here's everything I've got. Can you help me?"

"Yeah, everything looks great. We just need a check for $128 (or whatever the amount was) and then we'll take your picture. Give us 24-hours and we'll call you when you can pick it up."

I walked out of there comfortable, and assured that I managed to not blow up the work I'd put in.

Next day, around 2-3 pm, the phone rings: "Hi, this is so and so from the passport agency. I apologize, but we weren't able to complete your passport card. All of the documentation you submitted complies with what we need except for your photo identification. We don't accept work badge ID's."

"That's the only photo ID I have. I lost my license three days ago."

"Well, we do accept other forms of photo ID. Do you happen to have a high school yearbook?"

"Well, no, I threw those away. Anyways - I'm 29. Are you telling me you'll accept an 11-12 year old high school photo, but not a work ID that was just taken 6 months ago?"

"Yes, sir. I'm really sorry."

"Okay, fine. I guess this isn't happening. Can I at least get my money back?

"Again, I'm sorry sir, but we don't give refunds. With the demand we have, that time could've been used on someone else."

With that I slumped down on my bed, completely pissed off, and knowing that I'd have to tell the friend of mine there was no way for me to make it down.

Then comes the next day. I'm still pissed - at myself for allowing one night to get by me and letting a friend down; at the government for not being clear on ID standards and then taking my money anyway; at the state for not having a way to get a license sooner than 7 days.

I finally decided to just say "fark it". I packed a bag in haste, gathered up the same shiat I'd taken to the passport agency, called a cab and went to the airport. I knew the first challenge was getting the boarding pass. I slapped down everything I had, gave him the story and said: "Look, I have a work ID if you'll accept it. I've got a woman waiting for me in Florida and I really don't want to let her down."

Surprisingly he printed out the boarding pass and said: "I'll give you the boarding pass, but I can't guarantee it'll get you through security."

"Okay, cool, thanks. I'll give it a shot."

Zig-zag my way through security and land in front of TSA. "ID and boarding pass please."

I handed her the boarding pass. "Photo ID please."

That's when I whipped out my work ID and a stack of papers that, at the time, felt like it was 3 inches thick. "I lost my license a few days ago. The passport agency wouldn't accept this as acceptable ID and took my money. The state of MN doesn't have an expedited service for drivers license in under a week. This is all I've got - work ID, birth certificate, bank statements, utility bills, paycheck stubs..."

I slapped it all down on the little stand in front of her. She stared me down for what felt like a farking hour without saying a word, then just kinda flipped her fingers to the side and said: "Alright, you can pass." in a sort of "I don't have time for this shiat." exasperated voice.

To this day I still don't know how I pulled that off, because it certainly wasn't pre-9/11. This was 2012, and I accomplished it on both legs of the flight.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's my whole life. By the time I walk out the door, I have left myself only EXACTLY enough time to get to where I'm going .If there's traffic or the slightest delay,I'm screwed.

The only exception is airports. I try to get there 2 hours before departure because I already missed 1 flight due to a slow security line where I'd only given myself a 45-minute window (Philly).
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Damn, and I thought I'd seen it all when O'Hare TSA accepted a guy's license he only had a photo of on his phone  He'd left it at home and his wife texted a pic of it to him).
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for the last minute nothing would ever get done.
 
toejam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once my family was super late getting ready to catch a flight. They were scrambling so much that they forgot about me. Anyway, I got left behind. I filled my time by torturing a couple petty thieves.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSB: We had an 18 month old, my wife was pregnant and I was working graveyard shifts. My wife's water breaks at 2 a.m. Her contractions pick up in intensity and frequency and she loads up our kid, drops them off at her parents and goes to the hospital.

I had to work 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. that night so I'm just about to go to bed. I figured it would be a day or two before she had the baby. I'm just about to get into bed when I get an urgent phone call from my FIL.

"Get your stuff together and get ready. She's gonna have the baby real soon. I'll pick you up."

My wife had a baby bag ready to go that she'd forgotten. I get changed but I can't find the damn baby bag. So I'm running around like a chicken with my head cut off tearing the place apart looking for this @$@#$ bag.

My FIL told me later that my MIL (when he was leaving) had joked that I'd be panicking and running around.

"Oh, for God's sake. They already have a kid. He'll be sitting on the step waiting for me."

He arrives and I'm still running around looking for the damn bag.

/he helped me find it
//I got there just in time to see my youngest born
///come in 3s
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As my mother prophesied, I once forgot my head when it was temporarily detached.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Had to drive to another city for a funeral so we got everything packed into the car and hit the road. Got to the hotel, checked in. Next morning we're searching - can't find the clothes we packed to wear to the funeral. Left my suit and the MRS' attire on the chair in our living room.

A half-hour before the funeral we're making a mad dash to Penney's to pick up some dress slacks and a cheap tie for me and something presentable for her. It would have taken 3 minutes to grab a dress jacket as well but there's never any time for such trivialities. I ended up pallbearing in a horrible hunter green dress jacket borrowed from a niece's husband who I don't think liked me very well.

/and then the car's transmission gave out just as we were arriving back home :P
//could have been worse
///wasn't my funeral
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's the story of my life.  I even missed a flight once because of it, but it was a flight out of Santa Fe so it was not too big of a deal.


Santa Fe is awesome. I think I'd enjoy missing a flight out.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you need to set an alarm on your phone for 6 am so you can catch a flight, make sure that it's set to 6 am, not 6 pm. We managed to make the flight, though.
 
life of the sausage party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Loucifer: As my mother prophesied, I once forgot my head when it was temporarily detached.


That's nothing...
https://youtu.be/byDiILrNbM4
 
