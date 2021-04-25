 Skip to content
(Euro Weekly News)   Did you think you have covid? Don't lower your mask and tell your work colleagues "I'm going to give you all the coronavirus" as this may result in 22 new infections and your arrest   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder


Sounds like millions of americans should be charged with bioterrorism since a bunch of them acted just like that to stick it to the libs.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: anuran: Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder

Sounds like millions of americans should be charged with bioterrorism since a bunch of them acted just like that to stick it to the libs.


Why not both?
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
American conservatives: coronavirus is a bioweapon created by China against the US.
Also American conservatives: I'm going to infect as many people in my country as possible, whether through willful negligence or deliberate malice.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And if anyone of them die, upgrade the charges to 2nd degree murder.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If only there had been a good guy with covid that could have stopped him.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nytmare: American conservatives: coronavirus is a bioweapon created by China against the US.
Also American conservatives: I'm going to infect as many people in my country as possible, whether through willful negligence or deliberate malice.


While I don't disagree, this was in Mallorca, which is Spain.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: anuran: Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder

Sounds like millions of americans should be charged with bioterrorism since a bunch of them acted just like that to stick it to the libs.


This country would be a lot better if it lost 80 million voters.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nytmare: American conservatives: coronavirus is a bioweapon created by China against the US.
Also American conservatives: I'm going to infect as many people in my country as possible, whether through willful negligence or deliberate malice.


There are so many Mallorcas in the US. I wonder which one they meant. I wish the link from the Euro Weekly News could have been more specific.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nytmare: American conservatives: coronavirus is a bioweapon created by China against the US.
Also American conservatives: I'm going to infect as many people in my country as possible, whether through willful negligence or deliberate malice.


You know that Mallorca is in the Mediterranean Ocean, right?
 
groverpm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mofa: You know that Mallorca is in the Mediterranean Ocean, right?


You know the Mediterranean is a sea, right?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: nytmare: American conservatives: coronavirus is a bioweapon created by China against the US.
Also American conservatives: I'm going to infect as many people in my country as possible, whether through willful negligence or deliberate malice.

There are so many Mallorcas in the US. I wonder which one they meant. I wish the link from the Euro Weekly News could have been more specific.


As punishment, they should have to try to pronounce it in Catalan.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: lolmao500: anuran: Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder

Sounds like millions of americans should be charged with bioterrorism since a bunch of them acted just like that to stick it to the libs.

This country would be a lot better if it lost 80 million voters.


Republican-like typing detected.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The worst/most insidious thing about this virus is it can give one person the sniffles, while being lethal to another 5% of the population.

I mean, bravo on coming up with that combo COVID.

/Knows 8 people that had it, most had zero energy for 3-5 days, all recovered and under 50.
//Not trying to call it a hoax or anything.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Leader O'Cola: lolmao500: anuran: Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder

Sounds like millions of americans should be charged with bioterrorism since a bunch of them acted just like that to stick it to the libs.

This country would be a lot better if it lost 80 million voters.

Republican-like typing detected.


Are you ever right about anything ?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I mean, bravo on coming up with that combo COVID.


It's real nasty trick is the long incubation-but-infectous time. That's why "stay home if you feel sick" doesn't help -there's 2-3 days where you feel find while spreading the virus.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder


Should have his throat slit and left to bleed out in the street.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It will not be an episode.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The author bought his home in Spain because it had a guitar shaped swimming pool, so he can't be all bad.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We're going to get there on way or another.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Jeebus Saves: Leader O'Cola: lolmao500: anuran: Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder

Sounds like millions of americans should be charged with bioterrorism since a bunch of them acted just like that to stick it to the libs.

This country would be a lot better if it lost 80 million voters.

Republican-like typing detected.

Are you ever right about anything ?


Removing voters isn't part of the republican platform?  Sorry, I just guessed that when you said you wanted to get rid of 80 million voters that you were spouting a republican talking point.  I guess I misunderstood.  What do mean when you say that?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the 2019 Spain general elections, he voted for Trump.

/ rent-free
// in my head
/// times a lady
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Grumpy Cat: nytmare: American conservatives: coronavirus is a bioweapon created by China against the US.
Also American conservatives: I'm going to infect as many people in my country as possible, whether through willful negligence or deliberate malice.

There are so many Mallorcas in the US. I wonder which one they meant. I wish the link from the Euro Weekly News could have been more specific.

As punishment, they should have to try to pronounce it in Catalan.


Mai-zhor-kuh.

I think.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rudy Gobert mocked Coronavirus by touching all the mics
Youtube lYC6oQIAzbI
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: lolmao500: anuran: Should be up on WMD/bioterrorism charges and 22 counts of attempted murder

Sounds like millions of americans should be charged with bioterrorism since a bunch of them acted just like that to stick it to the libs.

This country would be a lot better if it lost 80 million voters.


And those 80 million in particular.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
content9.flixster.comView Full Size
 
