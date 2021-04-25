 Skip to content
(Axios)   In the continuing trend of 'completely believable police statements', police killed a black man on the phone with 911 because they thought he had a gun to his head   (axios.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I murdered the suicide because I feared he might kill hisself." "I mistook my gun filled with heavy ass bullets, for a bright yellow lightweight taser." And other lies, dumbass cops tell the public, that only other dumbass cops believe.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Changing public opinion one death at a time.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always wondered why the handgun shaped cigarette lighter never caught on with black America.

Now I know.
 
6655321
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Capital Punishment for Killer Cops.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The circumstances under which it is even considerable, let alone advisable to call the cops to your house are vanishingly rare.

Reasons not to do so, however, mount up daily.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "I murdered the suicide because I feared he might kill hisself."


Hey!  Suicide is illegal.  The cop was just preventing a crime.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "I murdered the suicide because I feared he might kill hisself." "I mistook my gun filled with heavy ass bullets, for a bright yellow lightweight taser." And other lies, dumbass cops tell the public, that only other dumbass cops believe.


It's completely consistent.  Anything they observe in the hands of a black man is probably a gun.  In fact it's a gun.  In fact, drop it or I shoot!

Anything in their own hands is just a tool for de-escalation and force multiplication.  They don't even HAVE guns on their belts.  That's a Deference Acquisition Remote.  Point at subject to receive deference.  Push button if deference is not received.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


there are dirty cops and cops who cover for dirty cops. which are you, always lurking fark pigs?

/cops lie
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 492x356]

there are dirty cops and cops who cover for dirty cops. which are you, always lurking fark pigs?

/cops lie


They're all bastards.
 
stevecore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So instead of letting him kill himself, they said "woah woah buddy! Don't you know that's our job?" And they shot him?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These situations/stories about Black people getting shot by cops keep getting weirder.

He got a ride home because his car was broke down but then called 911 because a brother wouldn't let him in mama's room to get his car keys? Why you need keys for a broke down car, why you don't already have keys for said car, why keys are in mama's room, and why brother won't let you in mama's room are all weird things.

Then you are on the phone with 911 and threaten to kill your brother, and you are baffled that police respond to that situation with guns drawn?

100% things that normal people do not do.
 
Uranus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, America. Again?
 
silverjets
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, one bullet wound, maybe.  Just maybe the cop's story might be believable.

But 10?  He shot the guy 10 farking times?

This cop needs to go to prison for the rest of his life.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Why you need keys for a broke down car


Fark user imageView Full Size


(some people have two cars)

/think it through, rocket surgeon
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They released the 911 call and the bodycam footage.  It's clear from the comments nobody commenting has watched it.

Don't tell the 911 dispatcher that you are going to kill your brother.  Don't tell them you have a gun.  Do raise your hands in the air when the dispatcher says you need to.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One mystery: if his brother wouldn't let him in, how'd he get the cordless house phone he was calling on?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"There is no indication that Isaiah did anything other than comply with dispatch's orders and raised his hands with the phone in his hand as instructed."
Well, that's a pickle.  What would really help here is if we could have some sort of visual record to help us reconstruct the event.  Hmm...maybe police could always work in teams so one could videorecord while the other interacts with callers, suspects, and bystanders?  Hmm, no, that's a lot of extra manpower and expense.  Well, maybe the cops could just hold the camera while doing their work?  Well, that seems impractical.  What would be great if there were some place a camera could be attached that would let them always record what they were seeing so that we could have these facts after the events occurred.  Maybe attach it to the police car? Well, we can't be sure what direction it'll face.  Maybe we can get some tech company to figure out how to make the camera moveable and automatic so it always faces the action.  Someday.  We should definitely develop this tech.  Surely it can't be that far into the future and we'll be able to do this.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just can't this morning.

I can't care
I can't cry
I can't breathe

I'm going back to bed and hope to have a pleasant nightmare.
 
freidog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought he was going to shoot himself,
so I shot him to death
Thus resolving the situation
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And what if it *was* a gun and the police did nothing?  Then you'd all be like "the police let a black man kill a black man, and they did nothing!" They stopped a potential black on black crime. That's what heros do.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
10 times?

At least 10 rounds fired into a man who the cops say they thought had a gun pointed at his own head.

That's not stopping the threat, that's just goddamn murder.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: These situations/stories about Black people getting shot by cops keep getting weirder.

He got a ride home because his car was broke down but then called 911 because a brother wouldn't let him in mama's room to get his car keys? Why you need keys for a broke down car, why you don't already have keys for said car, why keys are in mama's room, and why brother won't let you in mama's room are all weird things.

Then you are on the phone with 911 and threaten to kill your brother, and you are baffled that police respond to that situation with guns drawn?

100% things that normal people do not do.

"Who said anything about him losing his job? He was being fired."
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: One mystery: if his brother wouldn't let him in, how'd he get the cordless house phone he was calling on?


Your powers of observation rival the police!

/Read it again and determine which keys were being withheld
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
mrmopar5287:

Why you need keys for a broke down car
Maybe his car was locked and he needed to get something out of it.  Maybe his phone.  That would explain why he was using a land line

why you don't already have keys for said car
Not everybody has their car keys physically on their person 24 hours a day.  Maybe he set them down some where, like mama's room when he went in there to let her know he made it home after his car broke down.

why keys are in mama's room,
See above

and why brother won't let you in mama's room
Maybe because mama was asleep by now and the brother didn't want her woken up because she had a rough day.

I'm not saying that's exactly what happened but how can you read stuff that sounds like it could be perfectly normal and be all, "Whhhhhaaaaaaa..?!  It's like this explanation came from outer-gat-dang-space!"
I mean, come on, man.  Think just a little.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: One mystery: if his brother wouldn't let him in, how'd he get the cordless house phone he was calling on?


Other articles have more detail. He was in the house and wanted to get keys and other belongings from "mama's room" but the brother wouldn't let him enter mama's room because reasons.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "I murdered the suicide because I feared he might kill hisself." "I mistook my gun filled with heavy ass bullets, for a bright yellow lightweight taser." And other lies, dumbass cops tell the public, that only other dumbass cops believe.


I know it's unpopular to say, but I fully understand the Taser errors. If you're THAT scared in a moment....you're just pulling a trigger.

To me, Taser has a simple engineering problem. A Taser should not fire the same way as a service gun. Maybe a rear mounted thumb button, or a lever similar to a decocking lever...what ever makes sense in the design.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
these daily events will continue as long as you allow.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: 'm not saying that's exactly what happened but how can you read stuff that sounds like it could be perfectly normal and be all, "Whhhhhaaaaaaa..?! It's like this explanation came from outer-gat-dang-space!"
I mean, come on, man. Think just a little.


The important thing to remember is that if a black person in America does something that strikes you as weird or peculiar, it's okay to shoot them.
After all - they might be up to something.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "There is no indication that Isaiah did anything other than comply with dispatch's orders and raised his hands with the phone in his hand as instructed."
Well, that's a pickle.  What would really help here is if we could have some sort of visual record to help us reconstruct the event.  Hmm...maybe police could always work in teams so one could videorecord while the other interacts with callers, suspects, and bystanders?  Hmm, no, that's a lot of extra manpower and expense.  Well, maybe the cops could just hold the camera while doing their work?  Well, that seems impractical.  What would be great if there were some place a camera could be attached that would let them always record what they were seeing so that we could have these facts after the events occurred.  Maybe attach it to the police car? Well, we can't be sure what direction it'll face.  Maybe we can get some tech company to figure out how to make the camera moveable and automatic so it always faces the action.  Someday.  We should definitely develop this tech.  Surely it can't be that far into the future and we'll be able to do this.


Blah blah blah

Here's the 911 call and body cam footage. https://youtu.be/HWzvEPIwoLI​
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
New for today, look closely.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Mainly aimed at Police not Journalist in this account.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Lambskincoat: "I murdered the suicide because I feared he might kill hisself." "I mistook my gun filled with heavy ass bullets, for a bright yellow lightweight taser." And other lies, dumbass cops tell the public, that only other dumbass cops believe.

I know it's unpopular to say, but I fully understand the Taser errors. If you're THAT scared in a moment....you're just pulling a trigger.

To me, Taser has a simple engineering problem. A Taser should not fire the same way as a service gun. Maybe a rear mounted thumb button, or a lever similar to a decocking lever...what ever makes sense in the design.


The problem occurred before the trigger was pulled.  Before the service weapon even left the holster.  When the "frightened" cop decides that the correct response to their fear is to point a potentially deadly weapon at another human being.

They aren't farking shields.  They are swords.  Scared people shouldn't charge at other people while brandishing a sword.  Neither should scared people draw service weapons as if they are meant to protect things.

The purpose of a gun is to kill.

The purpose of a taser is to torture.

I'm increasingly of the opinion that we take those tools away until and unless police across the country demonstrate they are responsible enough to use them appropriately.

Fark the consequences.
 
ssa5
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone remember seeing the Simpsons episode when Homer got a gun, and would use it for everything? Kind of makes me thing this is how police are today, their first reaction is to pull their gun and shoot.
 
