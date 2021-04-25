 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Coming up next: SARS-CoV-2 mutant "UFC21"   (au.sports.yahoo.com) divider line
19
    Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC President Dana White, title fights, 33-year-old Usman, capacity crowd, unanimous decision  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's dumb and then there's bloody stupid: 

"Masvidal stepped in on six days' notice, flying halfway around the world to fill in for No. 1 title contender Gilbert Burns after Burns tested positive for COVID-19."
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope hospitals use facial recognition software when these idiots show up in 2 weeks. "Sorry, you were at the UFC event. Here's a UV flashlight, I think you know where to stick it"
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You left off "Electric Boogaloo", Subs
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
idiots have given up and declared the pandemic over. see the evidence, riff raff performing in dallas last night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COEWTi3sc​j​y/?igshid=1jm1b083z32uj
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm two weeks out from my first shot.  At this point I'm kind of sick of trying to think of the greater good.  They don't give a fark about anyone else.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
A UFC event? Should I be surprised?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm impressed Dana White beat Vince McMahon to the punch.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I'm impressed Dana White beat Vince McMahon to the punch.


This.
Believe it or not, I wouldn't be surprised that they are pushing for the negative publicity because, hey, publicity.

/social media is a bad teacher
 
kukukupo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is plausible that most of those who attended were vaccinated.

/not likely, just plausible
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tom brady was there.

Look out for the deflated covid-19 mutation in a couple weeks
 
Mister Peejay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

davidphogan: I'm two weeks out from my first shot.  At this point I'm kind of sick of trying to think of the greater good.  They don't give a fark about anyone else.


Just bear in mind that the vaccine doesn't get full effectiveness for about three months after the second shot.

I know of two people locally who contracted Covid after getting their first shot, and then went to a gym to work out.  *facepalm*
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So how would we sort a Florida list by health threat of

1) Disneyworld and other Orlando theme parks
2) Spring Break
3) Bike Week
4) UFC Football
5) CPAC

/ or just list " *) DeSantis "
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bugs bunny dot gif
 
honestlylincoln
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Last night, I saw my normally empty street crowded with cars. I counted over two dozen. I wouldn't be surprised if someone was having their own mini spreader event to watch the fight.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I certainly associate UFC fans with wise and deliberative thinking. I am simply shocked that they wouldn't be fastidiously following best practices, with deep concern for the greater good of their community.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finally, "Affliction" shirts are accurate.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No masks at the stupid farking josh fight either.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they have all been fully vaccinated. Do you know they aren't? They could all be highly responsible, so who are you guys to judge?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's just check back in 2 weeks and see that nothing abnormal really happened.
 
