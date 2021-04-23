 Skip to content
 
(LA Times)   The orders came in whispers. The go juice was loaded out. The pilots worked the weekend, should the rioters start to shout. Records were erased. And the bird never flew. But if you're in CA, someone wanted to send an F-15 after you   (latimes.com) divider line
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the people who complain about use of force by the police to try to justify this.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank the Founders that we have the 2nd Amendment to allow us to protect ourselves!
 
baorao
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Thank the Founders that we have the 2nd Amendment to allow us to protect ourselves!


You joke, but I've seen a handgun take out an aircraft with one well placed shot to the gas tank.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Thank the Founders that we have the 2nd Amendment to allow us to protect ourselves!


Yes. They will totally be able to down that F-15 with an AR-15! LOL.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baorao: misanthroptimist57: Thank the Founders that we have the 2nd Amendment to allow us to protect ourselves!

You joke, but I've seen a handgun take out an aircraft with one well placed shot to the gas tank.


LOL. In a movie don't count.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jets are cool and low flybys rare where I live, I'd totally be woo hooing and USA-ing.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: Jets are cool and low flybys rare where I live, I'd totally be woo hooing and USA-ing.


"The government supports our protest! U S A! U S A!"
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Try it.
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: misanthroptimist57: Thank the Founders that we have the 2nd Amendment to allow us to protect ourselves!

Yes. They will totally be able to down that F-15 with an AR-15! LOL.


A .45 is all you need
From the wiki:
Baggett, who had been wounded, decided to play dead, hoping the enemy pilots would ignore him. Nevertheless, one Ki-43 fighter flew close to Baggett and slowed to make sure. Baggett saw the pilot open his canopy and decided to take a chance. He drew his .45 caliber M1911 pistol and fired four shots at the pilot. He then watched as the plane stalled and plunged toward the ground.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Salmon: Jets are cool and low flybys rare where I live, I'd totally be woo hooing and USA-ing.

"The government supports our protest! U S A! U S A!"


no shiat. Probably stoke them even more.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But then came an unusual order: The air branch of the Guard was told to place an F-15C fighter jet on an alert status for a possible domestic mission, according to four Guard sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Told by who? Find THAT asshole and ask him what possible "mission" did he have in mind that couldn't have been accomplished by a Cessna.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kcoombs69: FarkingChas: misanthroptimist57: Thank the Founders that we have the 2nd Amendment to allow us to protect ourselves!

Yes. They will totally be able to down that F-15 with an AR-15! LOL.

A .45 is all you need
From the wiki:
Baggett, who had been wounded, decided to play dead, hoping the enemy pilots would ignore him. Nevertheless, one Ki-43 fighter flew close to Baggett and slowed to make sure. Baggett saw the pilot open his canopy and decided to take a chance. He drew his .45 caliber M1911 pistol and fired four shots at the pilot. He then watched as the plane stalled and plunged toward the ground.


Shooting a WW II pilot because he opened the canopy? Totally the same thing as shooting at an heavily armored F-15. Armored to deflect the kind of rounds used in other fighters or ground anti-aircraft.
You live in a fantasy world.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: kcoombs69: FarkingChas: misanthroptimist57: Thank the Founders that we have the 2nd Amendment to allow us to protect ourselves!

Yes. They will totally be able to down that F-15 with an AR-15! LOL.

A .45 is all you need
From the wiki:
Baggett, who had been wounded, decided to play dead, hoping the enemy pilots would ignore him. Nevertheless, one Ki-43 fighter flew close to Baggett and slowed to make sure. Baggett saw the pilot open his canopy and decided to take a chance. He drew his .45 caliber M1911 pistol and fired four shots at the pilot. He then watched as the plane stalled and plunged toward the ground.

Shooting a WW II pilot because he opened the canopy? Totally the same thing as shooting at an heavily armored F-15. Armored to deflect the kind of rounds used in other fighters or ground anti-aircraft.
You live in a fantasy world.


Two people smarted his post. And he was only one of them.
Think about that.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have it from a reliable source that the actual mission was to use the jet to pull a "Trump 2020" banner.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkingChas: kcoombs69: FarkingChas: misanthroptimist57: Thank the Founders that we have the 2nd Amendment to allow us to protect ourselves!

Yes. They will totally be able to down that F-15 with an AR-15! LOL.

A .45 is all you need
From the wiki:
Baggett, who had been wounded, decided to play dead, hoping the enemy pilots would ignore him. Nevertheless, one Ki-43 fighter flew close to Baggett and slowed to make sure. Baggett saw the pilot open his canopy and decided to take a chance. He drew his .45 caliber M1911 pistol and fired four shots at the pilot. He then watched as the plane stalled and plunged toward the ground.

Shooting a WW II pilot because he opened the canopy? Totally the same thing as shooting at an heavily armored F-15. Armored to deflect the kind of rounds used in other fighters or ground anti-aircraft.
You live in a fantasy world.


How armored do you think F-15s are? Tho throwing nut an bolts in the air might be more effective if it's low enough.

When we talk about aircraft being heavily armored, we are talking about munitions load
 
