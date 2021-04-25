 Skip to content
(Medievalists.Net)   For example, the name John le farker appears in 1278, but this likely could be just a different spelling for the word 'fulcher' which means soldier   (medievalists.net) divider line
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Felcher
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If and when Fark starts letting us change our usernames, I'm totally going with Roger Farkebythenavele.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it's Felcher, the designer of the felching post
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had a line that read "fvccant vvivys of heli", a Latin/English mix meaning "...they fark the wives of Ely".
Is that wives plural? Was this a polygamist society? Whats going on here
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you Germany, my time there was not wasted. Although I was wasted a time or 12.
 
buntz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With how they wrote back then, maybe they were filter-owned?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It would explain why soldiers call each other "farker".
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

berylman: It had a line that read "fvccant vvivys of heli", a Latin/English mix meaning "...they fark the wives of Ely".
Is that wives plural? Was this a polygamist society? Whats going on here


I think Ely's a place name. The line's in reference to a bunch of monks getting it on with the local ladies.

/amateur hobby medievalist
 
Onagarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As Sir David Lindsay put it, "bishops may fark their fill and be unmarryit."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Episode #12 - Using Proper English - The Many Uses of the F word
Youtube uSEXgQ58AoM


/Actually proposes an etymology for the word
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Either incredibly deep navel or astronomically small penis to be a navel farker.

/think of the lint buildup after
//ew
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: Either incredibly deep navel or astronomically small penis to be a navel farker.

/think of the lint buildup after
//ew


Given the "finest traditions of the Navy", a small peener makes perfect sense.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spare a thought for Smiths, Butchers, Carpenters, Painters, Wrights, Farmers, who else...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did Drew hop in his time machine again?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

