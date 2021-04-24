 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Horrible person with amazing time management skills arrested for dating 35 women at once   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a pretty boy hobby. Also easier when you have no scruples.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Japan has weird laws.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the heck does someone have the energy for that?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joseph Smith is alive and well.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, like, you just tell these women that you are interested and that's it? "Well. Officer. He said he was interested."
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan has to stop sending mixed signals, first they want to help the population increase and then punish a man for tryMing his best to do that!

Instead of being arrested he should be given a medal!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The green light of this 2 days ago had a better headline

Repeat
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: Japan has to stop sending mixed signals, first they want to help the population increase and then punish a man for tryMing his best to do that!

Instead of being arrested he should be given a medal!


Damn. Beat me to it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Likwit: punkwrestler: Japan has to stop sending mixed signals, first they want to help the population increase and then punish a man for tryMing his best to do that!

Instead of being arrested he should be given a medal!

Damn. Beat me to it.


And some water to help with the dehydration.
 
harlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catfishing Level: Grand Master
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35. At the same time? Did he book the whole restaurant or something?!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That's a pretty boy hobby. Also easier when you have no scruples.


No shiat. In my early 20's I did this with 2 gf's & 2 FWB's. It was fun for about a month, then farking broke me, juggling everything. Paid for a hotel room during a snowstorm for a gf & her kids that were in town when it suddenly hit 4 hours earlier than it was supposed to & the drive back was too dangerous, but had another gf over & had to say I wasn't comfortable with the kids staying at my apt.

It's emotionally exhausting and some *seriously* sociopathic shiat. And I wasn't doing it for money, just for the excitement/ego trip from losing 100lbs and suddenly becoming hot after growing up fat.

Dude in TFA was committing theft by deception.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Lambskincoat: That's a pretty boy hobby. Also easier when you have no scruples.

No shiat. In my early 20's I did this with 2 gf's & 2 FWB's. It was fun for about a month, then farking broke me, juggling everything. Paid for a hotel room during a snowstorm for a gf & her kids that were in town when it suddenly hit 4 hours earlier than it was supposed to & the drive back was too dangerous, but had another gf over & had to say I wasn't comfortable with the kids staying at my apt.

It's emotionally exhausting and some *seriously* sociopathic shiat. And I wasn't doing it for money, just for the excitement/ego trip from losing 100lbs and suddenly becoming hot after growing up fat.

Dude in TFA was committing theft by deception.


To clarify: I wasn't lying about birthdays for a stream of gifts. Just being a douche and being a man-whore.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Lambskincoat: That's a pretty boy hobby. Also easier when you have no scruples.

No shiat. In my early 20's I did this with 2 gf's & 2 FWB's. It was fun for about a month, then farking broke me, juggling everything. Paid for a hotel room during a snowstorm for a gf & her kids that were in town when it suddenly hit 4 hours earlier than it was supposed to & the drive back was too dangerous, but had another gf over & had to say I wasn't comfortable with the kids staying at my apt.

It's emotionally exhausting and some *seriously* sociopathic shiat. And I wasn't doing it for money, just for the excitement/ego trip from losing 100lbs and suddenly becoming hot after growing up fat.

Dude in TFA was committing theft by deception.


It had to also an ego boost for him too. The amount of time he spent on 35 women for the little amount of money the article said he received would have been better spent working another part time job.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: Robinfro: Lambskincoat: That's a pretty boy hobby. Also easier when you have no scruples.

No shiat. In my early 20's I did this with 2 gf's & 2 FWB's. It was fun for about a month, then farking broke me, juggling everything. Paid for a hotel room during a snowstorm for a gf & her kids that were in town when it suddenly hit 4 hours earlier than it was supposed to & the drive back was too dangerous, but had another gf over & had to say I wasn't comfortable with the kids staying at my apt.

It's emotionally exhausting and some *seriously* sociopathic shiat. And I wasn't doing it for money, just for the excitement/ego trip from losing 100lbs and suddenly becoming hot after growing up fat.

Dude in TFA was committing theft by deception.

It had to also an ego boost for him too. The amount of time he spent on 35 women for the little amount of money the article said he received would have been better spent working another part time job.


He pulled down about $950. Between the 35 that's about 27 a person.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Joseph Smith is alive and well.


Boooo
 
Robinfro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: Robinfro: Lambskincoat: That's a pretty boy hobby. Also easier when you have no scruples.

No shiat. In my early 20's I did this with 2 gf's & 2 FWB's. It was fun for about a month, then farking broke me, juggling everything. Paid for a hotel room during a snowstorm for a gf & her kids that were in town when it suddenly hit 4 hours earlier than it was supposed to & the drive back was too dangerous, but had another gf over & had to say I wasn't comfortable with the kids staying at my apt.

It's emotionally exhausting and some *seriously* sociopathic shiat. And I wasn't doing it for money, just for the excitement/ego trip from losing 100lbs and suddenly becoming hot after growing up fat.

Dude in TFA was committing theft by deception.

It had to also an ego boost for him too. The amount of time he spent on 35 women for the little amount of money the article said he received would have been better spent working another part time job.


Part-time? Shiat, with just 2 gf's and 2 non-committed FWB it was OT at an 80 hr/wk salaried job on top of my 40 hr/wk FT job. And on top of my *actual* PT job that I used as an excuse for going MIA for hours.

Definitely wasn't worth the stress just for an ego boost.
 
