 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Not news: 7-year-old boy saves his allowance for new fishing rod. Still not news: He takes it out to try his luck. Fark: He lands a 83-pound catfish   (msn.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool, National Basketball Association, New York City, New York Knicks, Autry Hogan, Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee, new fishing rod, Toronto Raptors  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2021 at 6:05 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kid never heard of noodling?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
so, he caught a petite politician.
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kid never heard of noodling?


He could have saved his allowance, right?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So shines a good deed in a weary world...
Youtube HgVS1OhucbI
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's all downhill from here for that kid.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dryknife: Ragin' Asian: Kid never heard of noodling?

He could have saved his allowance, right?


for chicks!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whatever Force perspective
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.