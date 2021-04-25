 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Vaccine passports face their first test. Canada catches 13 fraudulent Covid test results at Canadian ports of entry, three dozen at the USA border, and many more documents are suspected. Meanwhile, UK finds over 100 fake Covid test documents a day   (msn.com) divider line
12 Comments     (+0 »)
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Charge them with conspiracy of fraud and forgery of government documents. Hand out minimum jail time for the plague rats at the bottom, but maximize fines and definitely put that felony on their record.
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 850x916]


"a gummie", huh?
 
Stibium
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stibium: Charge them with conspiracy of fraud and forgery of government documents. Hand out minimum jail time for the plague rats at the bottom, but maximize fines and definitely put that felony on their record.


Also, are their aggravating sentencing factors for doing this on an international scale?
 
oldtaku
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
First, it's hilarious that all these fake vaccination documentation anti-vaxxer scumbags don't know that there's a central database of reasonably intelligent people who have actually gotten vaccinated.

Second, throw all these f#@$ers in jail and charge them with attempted murder or whatever the manslaughter equivalent is.  This is literally life and death for tens of thousands of people, no time to be winking and 'boys will be boys' (or 'girls will be GOOP customers').   Now's the time to make really strong examples of all these stupid, selfish, twats.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 850x916]


Why didn't I think of that?

The weed man is a shrewd businessman.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're choosing fraud over protecting humanity, including themselves.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stibium: Stibium: Charge them with conspiracy of fraud and forgery of government documents. Hand out minimum jail time for the plague rats at the bottom, but maximize fines and definitely put that felony on their record.

Also, are their aggravating sentencing factors for doing this on an international scale?


No their are not. But theyre might be some if there lawyers are annoying enough
 
Intone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I suggest we bring back the Scarlett Letter!
 
Stibium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Stibium: Stibium: Charge them with conspiracy of fraud and forgery of government documents. Hand out minimum jail time for the plague rats at the bottom, but maximize fines and definitely put that felony on their record.

Also, are their aggravating sentencing factors for doing this on an international scale?

No their are not. But theyre might be some if there lawyers are annoying enough


username definitely checks out...
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldtaku: First, it's hilarious that all these fake vaccination documentation anti-vaxxer scumbags don't know that there's a central database of reasonably intelligent people who have actually gotten vaccinated.


I doubt that there's a central database of who's been vaccinated. Too much of a moving target. What is extremely well documented is where and when each batch of vaccines was delivered. Vaccine cards say what vaccine you got (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J), the day you got the shots, what lot number the vaccine was and where you received the vaccine. That shiat is extremely well documented. You mess up any of those four details and you're popped.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stibium: lifeslammer: Stibium: Stibium: Charge them with conspiracy of fraud and forgery of government documents. Hand out minimum jail time for the plague rats at the bottom, but maximize fines and definitely put that felony on their record.

Also, are their aggravating sentencing factors for doing this on an international scale?

No their are not. But theyre might be some if there lawyers are annoying enough

username definitely checks out...


You... You do realize you are the butt of the joke here, right?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

