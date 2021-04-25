 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Bought "Miracle Mineral Solution" from Genesis II Church of Health and Healing recently? Don't even think about drinking it even if it's been proposed by Trump   (news4jax.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Grand jury, federal charges, federal grand jury, Jury, Mark Grenon, federal judge, church sells chlorine dioxide, archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health  
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
IMPINGEMENT ON RELIGIOUS FREEDOM!  That solution is a sacrament in their church.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LIGAFF: IMPINGEMENT ON RELIGIOUS FREEDOM!  That solution is a sacrament in their church.


I don't know why you bother to post.  You don't GAFF.

I also don't know why it's taking so long to nail these MMS people to the wall and see them through the judicial system for willfully selling people poison and encouraging them to drink it.  Our judicial system is set up in a way that allows for MMS to be sold under the guise of cures.  It's one of the more disgusting things and it has killed people and someone who would love to make a career has been f*cking waiting for this kind of opportunity.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm just tired, but I'm not certain I understand a business model where you rely on zero repeat customers.  Because, you know, they're dead.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thelyphthoric: Maybe I'm just tired, but I'm not certain I understand a business model where you rely on zero repeat customers.  Because, you know, they're dead.


if they declare the church as their beneficiary, then it's the perfect business model.....
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
