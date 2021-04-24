 Skip to content
 
$300k for 7,400 square feet. Clearly this is a steal   (coldwellbankerhomes.com)
40
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, if you buy this place either you have the money for a maid or you're retired and your hobby is cleaning.  For farks sake, everything is either beige or white.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Too-Tall: Ok, if you buy this place either you have the money for a maid or you're retired and your hobby is cleaning.  For farks sake, everything is either beige or white.


Only someone with the money for a maid can afford the HOA fee
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

b2theory: Too-Tall: Ok, if you buy this place either you have the money for a maid or you're retired and your hobby is cleaning.  For farks sake, everything is either beige or white.

Only someone with the money for a maid can afford the HOA fee


That's high.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't understand why this merits a post on Fark. Is it because it's so huge?
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sub Human: b2theory: Too-Tall: Ok, if you buy this place either you have the money for a maid or you're retired and your hobby is cleaning.  For farks sake, everything is either beige or white.

Only someone with the money for a maid can afford the HOA fee

That's high.


Yes. You generally don't want an HOA monthly fee many multiples of your mortgage. But hey, it's got 5 parking spaces.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

b2theory: Sub Human: b2theory: Too-Tall: Ok, if you buy this place either you have the money for a maid or you're retired and your hobby is cleaning.  For farks sake, everything is either beige or white.

Only someone with the money for a maid can afford the HOA fee

That's high.

Yes. You generally don't want an HOA monthly fee many multiples of your mortgage. But hey, it's got 5 parking spaces.


The yearly HOA fee is 13% of the asking price. You would have given the HOA more than the value of the property in less than 8 years.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby we dont want to buy your shiatty condo.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A 7,400 sq.ft condo here would be quadruple that price. 

At least.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At that price, you should be automatically president of the HOA and have 51% control of the HOA (at least.)
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, and living in a conference room suite. So much bland, sucking out all creativity, uh. Like living in a meeting that should have been an email .
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HOA FEE:$3,205/month

Holy shiatballs. So for $3200/month, you could pay the principal and interest on an $800,000 30-year mortgage at 2.75%. So together with a $300K "price," you would have the monthly payments equaling those of a $1.1 million single-family (no HOA) house. I'm assuming a million bucks buys you a pretty damn nice house in that area.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You have to buy 55 gal. drums of Visine to clean the place.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you can figure a way to dissolve the farking HOA, then go for it.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone here complaining about the HOA, but I guarantee that's a selling point for this place.  They probably handle all the complaining and prosecution about the poorer neighbors on your behalf.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Penthouse" ... it's three floors.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kevlar51: "Penthouse" ... it's three floors.


Three bedrooms
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

b2theory: kevlar51: "Penthouse" ... it's three floors.

Three bedrooms


I mean the building. It's three floors. It's not like they're perched atop a soaring skyscraper.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I kinda wonder what is wrong with it, other than it's in Minnesota...

/ that's only $42 / ft^2
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rev.K: A 7,400 sq.ft condo here would be quadruple that price. 

At least.


My house was $150k and I have 1/3 the floor space. Something is wrong with that house.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Rev.K: A 7,400 sq.ft condo here would be quadruple that price. 

At least.

My house was $150k and I have 1/3 the floor space. Something is wrong with that house.


Look at the HOA fee.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: I don't understand why this merits a post on Fark. Is it because it's so huge?


I don't get it either.

Maybe I'm spoiled by Zillow Gone Wild.

Where's the rape dungeon? Where's the inexplicable jail cells in the basement? Where's the wall to wall like green carpeting? The room filled with him all machines for no reason?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: Biscuit Tin: I don't understand why this merits a post on Fark. Is it because it's so huge?

I don't get it either.

Maybe I'm spoiled by Zillow Gone Wild.

Where's the rape dungeon? Where's the inexplicable jail cells in the basement? Where's the wall to wall like green carpeting? The room filled with him all machines for no reason?


F*cking autocorrect.

LIME green carpeting

GUMBALL machines.

Goddamn.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Rev.K: A 7,400 sq.ft condo here would be quadruple that price. 

At least.

My house was $150k and I have 1/3 the floor space. Something is wrong with that house.


Castles Made of Sand 1967
Youtube XJ035W-2p6M
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

moos: At that price, you should be automatically president of the HOA and have 51% control of the HOA (at least.)


Or dissolve the goddamn HOA. HOAs are farking cancer.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So $3200/mo for HOA fees and another $500ish for taxes... just where do I sign for this gem?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOA FEE: $3,205/month

With that fee you should be president of the HOA with Veto powers
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At that price, the HOA better sponsor weekly freaky circus sex parties with complimentary top shelf booze.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is that legal for a HOA to do this crap? Isnt that extortion?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BLM Founder Reminds Everyone Justice Won't Fully Be Served Until She Can Buy A 5th House

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Restrictions: Pets Not Allowed"

Yeah, fark that place.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ugh.  Kitchen and bathrooms look builder-grade.
 
Airius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you look at the proce history it has been crashing. I bet the HOA had a hige lawsuit or something that has jacked the fees up and as more people abandon their properties the fees keep going up.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sewer:City Sewer in Street
Water:City Water (In-Street)

Ewww
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For that steep of an HOA fee, I better get to eat my French Toast outside with just my robe on.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You guys seem really surprised at the "only those who can afford it" tax, which is about the farking height of racism in this country on the low level.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: BLM Founder Reminds Everyone Justice Won't Fully Be Served Until She Can Buy A 5th House

[Fark user image 850x481]


Dipshiat on website reminds everyone just how easy it is to put someone on ignore.
 
rwellor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: BLM Founder Reminds Everyone Justice Won't Fully Be Served Until She Can Buy A 5th House

[Fark user image 850x481]


A cofounder of BLM is successful in real estate? Nice that she is taking advantage of her success to lift others up.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How is that legal for a HOA to do this crap? Isnt that extortion?


I'm not sure how we ever allowed HOA's to begin with.

It's like someone looked at lawyers and Karens and decided to make Mecha-Law-Karen.

/bar-buh-rah, BAR-BUH-RAH
//kirai no hito
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ByeFelicia


Why are you punishing and attacking her for being a successful person?

/or is that only when Betty White is in play?
 
semiotix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am greatly disappointed that there wasn't a photo tucked in the back of the list showing a human-sized blood stain on a carpet, a BDSM dungeon, the ghost of a drowned child moving slowly toward you from the background of the image even though it's a .jpg file, or a picture window looking out on a yard where two dogs are farking.

Fark's standards are really slipping.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

