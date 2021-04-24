 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Better Crocker vaccine mix now available   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Immune system, Vaccine, European Parliament, Vaccination, Covid-19 vaccines, Influenza, Influenza vaccine, Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks like safety trials are already done. Add it to the tear gas for the next anti-masker riot for efficacy trials?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not making my own vaccines, okay? I have a box full of left over bits from other kits I've tried to make.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Big pharma must be really pissed, no?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The only important question:

If I add a little booze for flavoring, which booze should I use?
 
gadian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have you ever read comments on online recipes where people talk about all the shiat they added and then the food doesn't taste right?  I wouldn't trust the average person to make cereal.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If it's weed I already took it
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've had two doses of Pfizer, if you think you can do better in your kitchen, knock yourself out.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, who needs all that expensive and time consuming FDA and CDC testing to make sure a drug is actually safe and effective.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gadian: Have you ever read comments on online recipes where people talk about all the shiat they added and then the food doesn't taste right?  I wouldn't trust the average person to make cereal.


media2.govtech.comView Full Size

you should come do some meth with me don't be all scared
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.