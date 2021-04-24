 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT), Walter's prank call to Mr Conklin backfires, Liz is railroaded into teaching the samba to the son of one of the bank's Directors and Clark & Jimmy are trapped in a cave by a rockslide   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Head of the Board - 9/11/49 - Plans for a 'day-before school opening picnic' are ruined when Walter fakes a call to Mr. Conklin saying he was the chairman of the State Board of Education.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Teaches the Samba - 2/17/50 - The Coopers entertain the newest member of the Board of Directors and Liz is railroaded into teaching his son the samba. Featuring Jim Backus as Mr. Forsyth and Dick Crenna as the samba student Wally.

Superman - The Silver Arrow - Parts 3 to 7 -  11/3 to 11/12/41 - While looking for some silver arrows that may point to the treasure of a 'Robin Hood' type character, Clark & Jimmy are trapped in a cave by a rock slide.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

/How will Superman save the day (well, hour) without Jimmy finding out?
 
pdieten
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh hey, I remembered to check Fark in time for the show this week, and I already finished all my chores for the day and the local sportball teams have finished their games.

Fark user imageView Full Size


On the bench is a radio chassis I just finished overhauling. 1937 Sears Silvertone 4519 battery set, converted to run on AC using the power pack I built into that project box. Going to Bluetooth the show through my low power AM transmitter (the white toy at right) to listen to the radio to make sure it will work for two hours straight.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At the moment, I'm watching someone demonstrate how they restuff old paper capacitors using hot-melt glue.

And we're off.
 
