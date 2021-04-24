 Skip to content
(Twitter) Burn it down Harold. Burn it all down
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn
4 hours ago  
Dog Boy is all grown up. And, apparently, has a kid named Harold.

i.imgur.com
 
weddingsinger
4 hours ago  
thewhisp.mommyish.com
 
leeto2
4 hours ago  
I don't know how old Harold is, but he's one smart kid. And a very cool customer.
 
revrendjim
4 hours ago  
I'm on team Harold here.
 
GardenWeasel
4 hours ago  
I venture a guess this is not the last time Harold will get a headline on Fark.
 
cretinbob
3 hours ago  
I remember getting a paper back like that in 3rd grade
 
AnotherBluesStringer
3 hours ago  
He'll either be an award-winning cartoonist, or he'll rob a Dollar General with a sword wearing only a fanny pack. Either way, he's going places.
 
Albert911emt
2 hours ago  
Harold's got his shiat together.
 
b2theory
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urger
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak
2 hours ago  
Harold has his priorities straight.  That teacher sounds like a real piece of shiat who doesn't understand how to deal with kids that don't just fly right all the time.  Anyway, I hope his parents release some more Dog Man Comix, because I'll read all of them.  I'll buy copies even.  I need that in my reading loo.
 
Nintenfreak
2 hours ago  
so I did some more research and discovered this is a Captain Underpants thing?  I gotta say, dude is really speaking from some kind of childhood trauma because I believe everything about that write up form.
 
markie_farkie
1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: He'll either be an award-winning cartoonist, or he'll rob a Dollar General with a sword wearing only a fanny pack. Either way, he's going places.


You might need a comma in there somewhere.  😜
 
Purple_Urkle
1 hour ago  
"NO DRAWING!!!"

The most hostile phrase in the English language that also renounces the speaker's membership in the human race.

To draw is a very human thing to do.
To deny drawing is to deny humanity.

"NO DRAWING!!!" This is the sound a hairless sasquatch makes when it's begging to be euthanized. It's cruel to permit its continued suffering.

/art teacher
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
The teacher seems fun. If you don't want the boy to draw dog-men because he's bored...maybe you should try to teach better?
 
UNC_Samurai
1 hour ago  
I know I'll sound like a boomer, but what the fark is a "Refocus Form"?
 
skinink
1 hour ago  
On the other hand, Rob Liefeld may have behaved the same way in grade school. And all he gave us as an adult is a Captain America with breasts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toggles
1 hour ago  
I have a sudden urge to read some dog man comix.
 
Moniker o' Shame
55 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Dog Boy is all grown up. And, apparently, has a kid named Harold.

[i.imgur.com image 300x289]


I actually know what you are referencing.

When Dog-Boy was young, he suffered from a chronic heart ailment.  After all other treatments failed, he consented to a totally illegal heart transplant...  because of the lack of a donor, a dog heart had to be used.

His method of acquainting himself with members of the opposite sex is totally unacceptable to most people...
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
53 minutes ago  

skinink: On the other hand, Rob Liefeld may have behaved the same way in grade school. And all he gave us as an adult is a Captain America with breasts.

[Fark user image 510x348]


Cap has bigger titties than Dolly Parton and Pam Anderson combined. Boy is Thicc up top!
 
fragMasterFlash
53 minutes ago  
Where can I get a dog man comix T-Shirt?
 
sniderman
52 minutes ago  
Keep drawing Harold.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
51 minutes ago  

b2theory: [Fark user image 425x346]


"Ding ding ding! Here comes the shiat mobile! F"
 
whatshisname
50 minutes ago  
Harold's running circles around that teacher.
 
Fart_Machine
49 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It's no Axe Cop.
 
mojuba
47 minutes ago  
For those of you unaware this is a page in a dogman comic books. 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Older versions said "spaz out" but it was updated to "freak" due to the derogatory meaning.
 
Fart_Machine
47 minutes ago  

skinink: On the other hand, Rob Liefeld may have behaved the same way in grade school. And all he gave us as an adult is a Captain America with breasts.

[Fark user image image 510x348]


And Deadpool.
 
WastrelWay
46 minutes ago  

leeto2: I don't know how old Harold is, but he's one smart kid. And a very cool customer.


I agree. This young man has a future.
 
baron von doodle
40 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Dog Boy is all grown up. And, apparently, has a kid named Harold.

[i.imgur.com image 300x289]


FU. Harold is an amazing 1st grader.
 
baron von doodle
40 minutes ago  

leeto2: I don't know how old Harold is, but he's one smart kid. And a very cool customer.


1st grade, according to the paperwork.
 
baron von doodle
38 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: "NO DRAWING!!!"

The most hostile phrase in the English language that also renounces the speaker's membership in the human race.

To draw is a very human thing to do.
To deny drawing is to deny humanity.

"NO DRAWING!!!" This is the sound a hairless sasquatch makes when it's begging to be euthanized. It's cruel to permit its continued suffering.

/art teacher


I guarantee that you are a Calvin and Hobbes fan 😁
 
MurphyMurphy
38 minutes ago  
HAROLD-99

/i'm gonna start putting this places like Kilroy
 
iron de havilland
38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
37 minutes ago  
https://dog-man.fandom.com/wiki/Harol​d​_Hutchins
 
baron von doodle
37 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I know I'll sound like a boomer, but what the fark is a "Refocus Form"?


The first grader didn't stand in line. All deviation requires a "Refocus Form".
 
baron von doodle
36 minutes ago  

skinink: On the other hand, Rob Liefeld may have behaved the same way in grade school. And all he gave us as an adult is a Captain America with breasts.

[Fark user image image 510x348]


And no feet.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
36 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: He'll either be an award-winning cartoonist, or he'll rob a Dollar General with a sword wearing only a fanny pack. Either way, he's going places.


Florida is my guess.
 
austerity101
35 minutes ago  
It took way too long to get Harold and the Purple Crayon and Hide the Pain Harold up in this thread, but I'm glad it finally happened.

/Harold the meme's real name is András Arató, in case you were curious.
 
Nana's Vibrator
35 minutes ago  
https://www.change.org/p/we-the-peopl​e​-let-harold-publish-dogman-comix
 
baron von doodle
34 minutes ago  

austerity101: It took way too long to get Harold and the Purple Crayon and Hide the Pain Harold up in this thread, but I'm glad it finally happened.

/Harold the meme's real name is András Arató, in case you were curious.


Doubting authenticity of the scorecard/ whatever?
 
Trainspotr
31 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: "NO DRAWING!!!"

The most hostile phrase in the English language that also renounces the speaker's membership in the human race.

To draw is a very human thing to do.
To deny drawing is to deny humanity.

"NO DRAWING!!!" This is the sound a hairless sasquatch makes when it's begging to be euthanized. It's cruel to permit its continued suffering.

/art teacher


This is the truth. My kindergartner and second grader spend hours drawing whatever crazy shiat their demented brains can think of. Which is pretty crazy, since the rest of their waking lives are split evenly between playing minecraft or animal crossing, playing with Legos, and reading Dogman, Investi-Gators or Mac Barnett Kid Spy books.
 
MurphyMurphy
28 minutes ago  

mojuba: For those of you unaware this is a page in a dogman comic books. [Fark user image 425x318]
Older versions said "spaz out" but it was updated to "freak" due to the derogatory meaning.


I feel like the last 10 minutes of my life has been a giant lie.

What an emotional rollercoaster! *WHEW*
 
skyotter
28 minutes ago  

mojuba: For those of you unaware this is a page in a dogman comic books. [Fark user image 425x318]
Older versions said "spaz out" but it was updated to "freak" due to the derogatory meaning.


The number of farkers accepting this as real is pretty illuminating.
 
SumoJeb
26 minutes ago  
Good kid. I like him.
 
Big_Doofus
19 minutes ago  
Farkers are pretty damn dumb sometimes.
 
frankb00th
18 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Farkers are pretty damn dumb sometimes.


If one thread confirms that its this one
 
yet_another_wumpus
13 minutes ago  

skyotter: mojuba: For those of you unaware this is a page in a dogman comic books. [Fark user image 425x318]
Older versions said "spaz out" but it was updated to "freak" due to the derogatory meaning.

The number of farkers accepting this as real is pretty illuminating.


A number of farkers weren't homeschooled.  While I can't think of a single instance of a "no drawing" teacher, there have plenty of other equally arbitrary and intellectually stunting rules over the years.

/on the other hand, teachers at that level are surprisingly cool about kids deciding to read something else
//probably the only people you'll ever meet with that trait
///not sure it makes up for everything else
 
fallingcow
12 minutes ago  

mojuba: For those of you unaware this is a page in a dogman comic books. [Fark user image image 425x318]
Older versions said "spaz out" but it was updated to "freak" due to the derogatory meaning.


I had no idea we'd cancelled "spaz", and can't imagine why.

Checks Wikipedia

Oh, OK, that makes sense, and evidently they care about it a whole farking lot more in the UK. Got it. Hey, for once it's not the US dictating a word be forbidden!
 
mikefinch
8 minutes ago  
While this IS a captain underpants comic, I recall with no small bit of bitterness constant CONSTANT letters home from teachers from k-grade 6 that I would doodle in the margins. Teachers berating me for doodling in class.

As an adult I have learned that it's very difficult for me to pay attention for long periods of time without mindlessly scribbling while I listen.

Thanks education system. My kid is in kindergarten right now and if he has to take any flak like that I'm going to go absolutely atomic Karen on that teacher.

Grr. Cranky.
 
