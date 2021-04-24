 Skip to content
 
(Fox Business)   29 million tax returns are being delayed, including 8 million refunds that are being held until an employee can review them. Boy does his job suck   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Taxation in the United States, tax returns, Internal Revenue Service, IRS employees, manual processing, manual processing of these returns, National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, high volume  
2 hours ago  
Yeah, no shiat.

/ starving until my stimulus check comes in the mail
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  
I paid taxes in 2019. I filed 2/12/21 for 2020, I got my tax refund on 4/20/21 electronically. None of the tax websites worked for me until after they paid me. It took over 2 months with not a word. It was accepted in 3 days though.

I didn't get the 600 second stimulus check, I had to claim that on my taxes.  (the first one I got in check form because I was paying taxes that year)

I haven't gotten the 1,400 yet either.  None of the automated "Get my payment" websites work for me. I've tried ever every variation of my address including the post office one including caps, no caps, etc. After a certain number of tries you need to go back the next day.
 
Declassify Issue
27 minutes ago  
Love it or hate it, Left or Right, the IRS is an agency requiring much more funding.
 
Snapper Carr
26 minutes ago  
How many of those returns being delayed come from taxpayers earning more than say $1 million?

Probably damned few I'd wager.
 
skinink [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  
I lucked out and got my tax refund and stimulus checks within a month or less. But I've always completed my tax returns as soon as possible. And I get everything by direct deposit.
 
thealgorerhythm
24 minutes ago  
I owed $200 when I filed electronically a month ago. I received a notice that they accepted my return, but they still haven't debited the money from my bank. I was wondering why.
 
Declassify Issue
23 minutes ago  

skinink: I lucked out and got my tax refund and stimulus checks within a month or less. But I've always completed my tax returns as soon as possible. And I get everything by direct deposit.


DD is the key...

People filing paper are behind the times, or sketch.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
23 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Love it or hate it, Left or Right, the IRS is an agency requiring much more funding no longer existing.
 
thealgorerhythm
22 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: skinink: I lucked out and got my tax refund and stimulus checks within a month or less. But I've always completed my tax returns as soon as possible. And I get everything by direct deposit.

DD is the key...

People filing paper are behind the times, or sketch.


Impoverished
 
starsrift
21 minutes ago  

Gooch: Declassify Issue: Love it or hate it, Left or Right, the IRS is an agency requiring no longer existing.


The alternative is mafia-like tax collectors, as they had in Jesus' time.

The IRS is the lesser evil.
 
WastrelWay
20 minutes ago  
When Trump was president, the stimulus was deposited in my bank account immediately from the Social Security Administration. This last payment was delayed because it had to come from the IRS. Why? Because that's what the law said. But the SSA is prohibited by law from giving out information, even to other government agencies, such as the IRS. So Congress had to authorize it. This is just one more farkup of the Biden administration.

/Oh yeah, now the IRS knows that I still live... which they don't need to know.
 
thealgorerhythm
20 minutes ago  

Gooch: Declassify Issue: Love it or hate it, Left or Right, the IRS is an agency requiring much more funding no longer existing.


You gonna build me some roads and subsidize internet infrastructure with all your bootstraps? What a guy!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
20 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Yeah, no shiat.

/ starving until my stimulus check comes in the mail


/looks at TF tag and laughs.
//TF or food...hmmm
 
thealgorerhythm
17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: When Trump was president, the stimulus was deposited in my bank account immediately from the Social Security Administration. This last payment was delayed because it had to come from the IRS. Why? Because that's what the law said. But the SSA is prohibited by law from giving out information, even to other government agencies, such as the IRS. So Congress had to authorize it. This is just one more farkup of the Biden administration.

/Oh yeah, now the IRS knows that I still live... which they don't need to know.


Hey we found John McAfee's Fark handle
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  
I got my refund(s) in about a week. Always do electronic filing and direct deposit. It's fast and smooth and haven't had any problems with it for the past 5 years.
 
WastrelWay
13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: WastrelWay: 

Hey we found John McAfee's Fark handle


If you don't understand, don't comment.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: When Trump was president, the stimulus was deposited in my bank account immediately from the Social Security Administration. This last payment was delayed because it had to come from the IRS. Why? Because that's what the law said. But the SSA is prohibited by law from giving out information, even to other government agencies, such as the IRS. So Congress had to authorize it. This is just one more farkup of the Biden administration.

/Oh yeah, now the IRS knows that I still live... which they don't need to know.


Using your logic, I should credit Biden that my 3rd stimulus check came to me a lot faster than the 2nd stimulus check Trump signed off on.

Blaming Biden for that is weak.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Cafe Threads: Yeah, no shiat.

/ starving until my stimulus check comes in the mail

/looks at TF tag and laughs.
//TF or food...hmmm


I'm sponsored.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Cafe Threads: Yeah, no shiat.

/ starving until my stimulus check comes in the mail

/looks at TF tag and laughs.
//TF or food...hmmm


Username checks out.
 
