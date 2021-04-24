 Skip to content
(Loudwire)   Hospital: "Um, sorry we made a mistake and legally named your baby 'Korn'. We still cool though, right?"   (loudwire.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad that you cannot easily change a legal name...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what was their name supposed to be?

I mean how badly did the hospital screw up?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this the daddy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So farking change it. They didn't tattoo it on the back of his neck.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't care what your baby is named, put that freak on a leash.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Delicious!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shucks, something about this doesn't seem right, but there's probably a kernel of truth in there somewhere.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Shucks, something about this doesn't seem right, but there's probably a kernel of truth in there somewhere.


Boy's gonna grow up husky.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Too bad that you cannot easily change a legal name...


My sister was supposed to have a different name, but my Dad sent in the wrong one.

So she has a nickname for life. The only people who use her paper-name are the court and police.

It's funny because my Dad is named after his mom - Francis - so he went by Eugene as a kid. People from way back still call him that.

/No, he doesn't lighten up.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So farking change it. They didn't tattoo it on the back of his neck.


Call the church police!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.

spikeybits.comView Full Size


Blood for the blood god!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saw Korn/Flotsam & Jetsam/Fear Factory/Megadeth on the Youthanasia tour. It was at an outdoor floating venue on the river. People were taking commercial rolls of TP out of the bathrooms and lighting them on fire then throwing them toward the stage.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're pissed because they meant to name her Staind.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should've named the kid Nickleback.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I don't care what your baby is named, put that freak on a leash.


Best laugh of the day.

Trainspotr: They're pissed because they meant to name her Staind.


Because the best part of her is a permanent spot on the sheets?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it was a misreading of the name Karen.

They'll have to take this all the way to the hospital manager.
 
semiotix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I assume it was supposed to be KoЯn?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Saw Korn/Flotsam & Jetsam/Fear Factory/Megadeth on the Youthanasia tour. It was at an outdoor floating venue on the river. People were taking commercial rolls of TP out of the bathrooms and lighting them on fire then throwing them toward the stage.


Was that considered cheering them on?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Changing your name at 25 is a biatch and costs a shiat ton of money. Changing your name when you're a baby with almost zero paperwork with your name on it is nothing.
 
Unright
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I call bullshiat. Even if it happened, it's easily fixable.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Madman drummers bummers: Shucks, something about this doesn't seem right, but there's probably a kernel of truth in there somewhere.

Boy's gonna grow up husky.


He'll end up being a stalker.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Several Zappa children roll their eyes, and wonder what the issue is.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Life can be tough for a man named Clerical Error
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

6nome: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Saw Korn/Flotsam & Jetsam/Fear Factory/Megadeth on the Youthanasia tour. It was at an outdoor floating venue on the river. People were taking commercial rolls of TP out of the bathrooms and lighting them on fire then throwing them toward the stage.

Was that considered cheering them on?


I don't know wtf was going through their minds. It was August in Oklahoma so OF COURSE we needed something that could potentially make everything burn to a crisp. Morans. All of em.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So what was their name supposed to be?


Gene Masseth.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She should just be grateful her last name isn't Cobb.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or worse, Hole.
 
