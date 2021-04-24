 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Digg) Video Old and busted: Self-parking cars. New hotness: Self-parking pools   (digg.com) divider line
19
    More: Video, Suez Canal, Great Bitter Lake, news cycle, dumb joke, long-term lockdown, Egypt, holding spot, Twitter page of a guy  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2021 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Condo manager to tenants: "FREE CAR WASH, EVERYBODY!!"
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good thing that didn't happen during the day when folks might have been swimming in it.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Good thing that didn't happen during the day when folks might have been swimming in it.


That lap would have stung.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Good thing that didn't happen during the day when folks might have been swimming in it.


Worst. Waterslide. Ever.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: It's been done.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


/leaving satisfied.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case it wasn't obvious, pools are *really* heavy.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleveland Brown- No no no no NO!
Youtube iabC7-9YUG4
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New hotness: Digg links?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what's more confusing: that the article calls the collapsing pool "frightening" when no one's life or well being was in danger at the time, or that Digg is still around. It's like someone inviting sending you a mobile link to their mySpace page.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pool on the roof must have a leak
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now advertised as "Bottomless Pool"
$299 Steak special 1pm-3pm Mon-Fri
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What white bullshiat is this?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: It's been done.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Username checks out.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: New hotness: Digg links?


I was going to make a comment and then remembered that we're still on Fark.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: New hotness: Digg links?

I was going to make a comment and then remembered that we're still on Fark.


HA HA IM POSTING ON USENET
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Not sure what's more confusing: that the article calls the collapsing pool "frightening" when no one's life or well being was in danger at the time, or that Digg is still around. It's like someone inviting sending you a mobile link to their mySpace page.


Or Bebo.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Not sure what's more confusing: that the article calls the collapsing pool "frightening" when no one's life or well being was in danger at the time, or that Digg is still around. It's like someone inviting sending you a mobile link to their mySpace page.


As long as the world needs ditches there will always be a need for Digg.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone involved ended up suffering from car pool tunnel syndrome.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.