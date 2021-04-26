 Skip to content
 
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 834: "In Memoriam: Curious". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/from a crawfish boil I went to last summer
//probably one of the best meals of my life.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0887 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/baby gator making his escape
//Florida Everglades
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
In memory of Curious and everyone who is waiting on the other side...

A cat continues the feline tradition of associating with sailors - The Port of New Orleans
Fark user imageView Full Size


We were packing to move and this worried little lady parked herself in the middle of the Captain Easy lifering. She wasn't happy about what was going on around her, but she did love her big beautiful screened in porch once we got there.

/Spouse grew up in NOLA.
//Don't feel bad for Miss Kitty, she treated her driver to 16.5 hours of feline screaming. She did take occasional breaks so the other two screamers could get in a scream or three. Surprisingly, everyone was as quiet as church mice when visibility ended at the front bumper bc of fog or rain. Fun times!
///Gumbo, unholy trinity of hodgepodgery.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

While I found this Tricolored Heron at Disney World, their coastal habitat runs from North Carolina to Mexico - with a concentration in the wetlands of Louisiana.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Getting to NOLA is still on my bucket list, but one of my favorite musical artists hails from there. A couple years ago I was delighted to find his 1995 first album at a Goodwill Store in central Indiana. I'll put on some Blues in remembrance of Curious.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



Savory Oatmeal (Curious Style)

1 Cup water
½ Cup oatmeal
¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ teaspoon Ragin Cajun seasoning (or more, to taste)
¼ teaspoon Paprika ( or more, to taste)
Dash Salt

Add water to oatmeal in a microwave safe bowl. Toss in a dash of salt and cook for 2 ½ minutes. Remove from microwave and stir. Add in cheese and stir until its melted and mixed. Add spices and mix again. Enjoy.

/I use Hungarian Paprika, and hawaiian salt with charcoal.
//My daily breakfast, renamed in honor of Curious.
///I love Cajun food so much.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oregon has crayfish, if the gulls don't steal them first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And bullfrogs, which are native to Louisiana but invasive here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Great Blue Herons with attitude are native to both.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Big ol' gators
Fark user imageView Full Size
Gators by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
If you've been, you know.
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A bunch of alligators alligating
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LA is the Pelican State.   These pelicans are from CA.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Anhinga, or Snakebird is a resident of the bayous around New Orleans.
 
