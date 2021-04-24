 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Historic 110-year old pub forced to close because A: It had a fire? B: The roof collapsed? or C: Its beer garden is too tall?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Strange, Edinburgh, Daniel McNally, Public house, new members of staff, historic pub, City of Edinburgh Council, The Terrace, The Council  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We're a pub on a steep cobbled downhill street - how did they expect we were going to keep tables level?

Fark user imageView Full Size


lots of coasters beer mats

or step it down every 10' - 20' so it's never more than a couple feet off the ground

how do people get all the way to the far end, walk past everyone on the whole length?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....the beer garden IS way out in the street. It doesn't look bad, but I would have used treated 2"x6"s or 2"x8"s and those square concrete anchor thingies on the bottom of the uprights. Obviously, you need to make them special for that slope...but it would last.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, they didn't get the full design approved. They submitted some incomplete plans otherwise they'd simply show their signed off plans where it says how tall it'll be.
 
dywed88
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How about "Pub forced to close because the owner didn't get permission to construct the structure he put all his money into building."
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Step that thing. With ramps, of course, for wheelchairs.

But more importantly, get your damn building plan approved by the city, ya' damnfool.
 
IDisME
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some of the regulars would probably donate their time to rebuild it.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are you asking me or telling me?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Step that thing. With ramps, of course, for wheelchairs.

But more importantly, get your damn building plan approved by the city, ya' damnfool.


From the sound of the quotes they have in the article, there wasn't a "building" plan, just a request to put seating out in the public pedestrian path.  The town council said "sure, permission granted", and then the bar owner decided to do some light construction to make that possible.  I would have assumed the construction itself would have required a permit (not just the end product), so I'm surprised the contractors didn't notice something was amiss as this project started.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
D. Owner too stupid to check building requirements, pay for a plan and apply for permits.

At least he avoided the headline of the future: "Owner of 110 year old pub facing criminal liability after unpermitted patio structure collapses, killing 5."
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Yeah, they didn't get the full design approved. They submitted some incomplete plans otherwise they'd simply show their signed off plans where it says how tall it'll be.


This.  I've seen some shady stuff from planning, but there's no way he built that with planning approval and they're now balking.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "We're a pub on a steep cobbled downhill street - how did they expect we were going to keep tables level?

[Fark user image image 525x700]

lots of coasters beer mats

or step it down every 10' - 20' so it's never more than a couple feet off the ground

how do people get all the way to the far end, walk past everyone on the whole length?


Stairs?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

