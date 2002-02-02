 Skip to content
(The Big Lead)   Some guy on the internet named Josh challenged others named Josh to fight for the right to the name. Thousands showed up. Spoiler alert: Josh won   (thebiglead.com) divider line
31
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're kidding me.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Josh memes everywhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Very professionally organized

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like to believe that, at some point that day, somebody uttered the sentence "Hurry up or we'll miss the josh fight!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CSB: a friend from college has a very rare name.  When Facebook started getting big he found a couple others with the same name and started a private group.  Literally nothing in common but their name, but supposedly it's become a weird little support group for life's little problems and annoyances.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So it's kinda a mishmosh of Josh, and by gosh that's posh  ... JOSH.

/got nothing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: CSB: a friend from college has a very rare name.  When Facebook started getting big he found a couple others with the same name and started a private group.  Literally nothing in common but their name, but supposedly it's become a weird little support group for life's little problems and annoyances.


I didn't realize Fark.com had an almost interesting origin story.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Josh! Let's get sloshed, Josh! Get some of that sauce, Josh, so we can get sloshed! Josh! Josh, let's not worry about being posh! We just need to get sloshed! Josh! Sauce, Josh! It'll be so boss, Josh, if we got sloshed!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine my surprise, then, when I saw that hashtag Josh Fight was trending on Twitter. It turns out the Josh Fight was very real and very funny.


he thought they were joshing him
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet the Dave Conspiracy is behind this.
narbonic.comView Full Size

They know that their position is in jeopardy if the Joshes ever unite.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You Gotta be Joshing me - YouTube
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I bet the Dave Conspiracy is behind this.
[narbonic.com image 720x270]
They know that their position is in jeopardy if the Joshes ever unite.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, at least now we know what to name the variant that will come from that mass gathering
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Welcome back to Josh.0."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That site Joshed my phone.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shame Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson's first name wasn't Josh.  That would have been a fun(ny) skirmish to watch.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess no one told this guy

Fark user imageView Full Size


For obvious reasons.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At one point many moons ago, I had a job where there were four Pauls who worked in close proximity to one another. Somebody walked into the area and yelled out "Paul."

It was like that game at the carnivals where one gopher would poke a head up and you whack it, only to have another gopher appear. One right after the other like they almost timed it, one head appeared, then another, then another, and then the last one. From around a corner, standing up behind a desk, and crap like that.

Three of them were good fellows. The fourth Paul tried to show me photos of his new girlfriend's daughter who was thirteen years old. Dude moved to Arizona to live with the GF he hadn't even met in person. I'll run his name once a year or so, I keep expecting to see him get popped for kiddie stuff.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dolly Parton - Joshua
Youtube kLlyrkIWZos
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If all the Tyler's in the world did this, it would be mayhem, given the the "Tyler sword" is a thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Ultimate Showdown [4K Remaster]
Youtube lrzKT-dFUjE
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The one true Josh is Oily Josh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah its all fun and games until the Legions of Dan bring forth the antichrist and unleash him upon you, Josh.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Yeah its all fun and games until the Legions of Dan bring forth the antichrist and unleash him upon you, Josh.


I am Legion, for we are many.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Daves I Know
Youtube VVzDIE0mr6A
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: At one point many moons ago, I had a job where there were four Pauls who worked in close proximity to one another. Somebody walked into the area and yelled out "Paul."

It was like that game at the carnivals where one gopher would poke a head up and you whack it, only to have another gopher appear. One right after the other like they almost timed it, one head appeared, then another, then another, and then the last one. From around a corner, standing up behind a desk, and crap like that.

Three of them were good fellows. The fourth Paul tried to show me photos of his new girlfriend's daughter who was thirteen years old. Dude moved to Arizona to live with the GF he hadn't even met in person. I'll run his name once a year or so, I keep expecting to see him get popped for kiddie stuff.


Did I ever tell you that Mrs. McCave had 23 sons and she named them all Dave?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, interesting simulpost.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dyhchong: fragMasterFlash: Yeah its all fun and games until the Legions of Dan bring forth the antichrist and unleash him upon you, Josh.

I am Legion, for we are many.


Per comment above, I am Dave, for we are many.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Wow, interesting simulpost.


Whoa!
 
