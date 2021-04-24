 Skip to content
(CNN)   Have your vaccinations? Here's your free stuff   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Spiffy, Krispy Kreme, vaccination card, daily free doughnut, Krispy Kreme location, shots of any Covid-19 vaccine, press release, doughnut, day  
•       •       •

1814 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2021 at 6:52 PM (1 hour ago)



43 Comments     (+0 »)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Texas Roadhouse.

Fail
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only any of that stuff was within a 90 mile drive from my house
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aside from Budweiser (pass) and Staples I'm not near any of those stores
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I will likely take advantage of this at some point, but I won't go 287 miles only for a White Castle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm on my way to the first shot.   For some reason the light rail has closed off a bunch of seats forming people to congregate closer together
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: I'm on my way to the first shot.   For some reason the light rail has closed off a bunch of seats forming people to congregate closer together


It's to make your vaccination really meaningful.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can confirm Staples. Happened to get my card done there yesterday.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: I will likely take advantage of this at some point, but I won't go 287 miles only for a White Castle.
[Fark user image 425x281]


What about to help Pookie burn it down?
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: Can confirm Staples. Happened to get my card done there yesterday.


Did your card have vaccine lot stickers?  I have heard that the lamination process turns some of them black since they were thermally printed.  Would like to do mine, but don't want to ruin it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lighting: elvisaintdead: Can confirm Staples. Happened to get my card done there yesterday.

Did your card have vaccine lot stickers?  I have heard that the lamination process turns some of them black since they were thermally printed.  Would like to do mine, but don't want to ruin it.


it didn't - all hand/ink pen written.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i should've specified GOOD free stuff

i made a double-sided copy of my vaccination card then 'laminated' it with some packing tape at home already.  didn't want to do the original in case of boosters and not going to carry it because i know i'd lose it
 
baltimoreblonde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a zippered cosmetic pouch that fits my card perfectly. Cheaper than those things I see advertised on Facebook.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my card laminated at Staples a couple weeks ago. A real incentive would be hospital discounts.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Budweiser - Now through May 16, or while supplies last.

So we're running out of Budweiser?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free hot dog the day of your vaccination. Are you kidding? I just got my second dose and was laid up for a day. Idiotic.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically "congrats on lowering the risk of one specific cause of death, here's easier access to six other ways to kill yourself with acute health problems"?

... thanks for the thought, but, uh... no thanks, dude.  I'm good on... donuts, beer and cheesecake, thanks.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby could have saved us all a click by fitting the whole list in the headline.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: A real incentive would be hospital discounts.


The incentive is not having to go to the hospital at all.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my second dose Thursday.
Best free-be was to lay down and take a nap Friday after the sore shoulder kept me up most of the night.
But hey, vaccinated! So fark yea.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up the ante for the third booster.  I've got a eye on an electric Mercedes convertible or equivalent and an expense paid trip to the reopened capitols of Europe for the entire summer or fall or spring.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, I need to find my card...
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
typical.  The only free thing on the list i can take advantage of without traveling 300 miles is a lamination.

Lamentations of my my V-card
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Got my card laminated at Staples a couple weeks ago. A real incentive would be hospital discounts.


I read you shouldn't get it laminated.  I'll have to dig around to find where I read that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doughnut? Where's my steak for driving  45 minutes for your ass?
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Non Sequitur Man: Got my card laminated at Staples a couple weeks ago. A real incentive would be hospital discounts.

I read you shouldn't get it laminated.  I'll have to dig around to find where I read that.


Here is one article on it

https://feeds.aarp.org/health/conditi​o​ns-treatments/info-2021/vaccine-card-s​afety.html?_amp=true
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weren't there cannabis dispensaries giving discounts a few months ago?
Visiting AZ now and would like to take advantage of this before heading back to GA.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mofa: I will likely take advantage of this at some point, but I won't go 287 miles only for a White Castle.
[Fark user image image 425x281]


Seems like the premise of what could be a pretty good movie.

Maybe a tear jerker chick flick, where the super hot one is non-friends with an even hotter chick.  They become close friends on the way to White Castle, and as they're in the drive through, one admits to having stage 9 cancer so they decide to drive into the Paulinskill Viaduct, but one dies before they get there.
 
Alebak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't really take advantage of those but if they push more stubborn people to get vaccinated then GOOD
 
geggy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Darn, eastern Massachusetts used to have Krispy Kreme shops but it couldn't handle the Dunkin monopoly so they got out of dodge.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: mofa: I will likely take advantage of this at some point, but I won't go 287 miles only for a White Castle.
[Fark user image image 425x281]

Seems like the premise of what could be a pretty good movie.

Maybe a tear jerker chick flick, where the super hot one is non-friends with an even hotter chick.  They become close friends on the way to White Castle, and as they're in the drive through, one admits to having stage 9 cancer so they decide to drive into the Paulinskill Viaduct, but one dies before they get there.


Man I really need to rewatch Harold and Kumar because I missed all of that.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: mofa: I will likely take advantage of this at some point, but I won't go 287 miles only for a White Castle.
[Fark user image image 425x281]

Seems like the premise of what could be a pretty good movie.

Maybe a tear jerker chick flick, where the super hot one is non-friends with an even hotter chick.  They become close friends on the way to White Castle, and as they're in the drive through, one admits to having stage 9 cancer so they decide to drive into the Paulinskill Viaduct, but one dies before they get there.


Got my Pfizer 1 and 2 at the University of Washington in February.  The staff was very clear about patients not getting vaccination cards laminated, as the blank lines would be used for future booster shots.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Weren't there cannabis dispensaries giving discounts a few months ago?
Visiting AZ now and would like to take advantage of this before heading back to GA.


The head shop I frequent (when glass meets concrete) offers a discount for wearing your mask properly.

The weed store? Their attitude seems to be "fark you, pay me."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: No Texas Roadhouse.

Fail


The place is so backwards they don't let you order online with a gift card. It's possible they haven't gotten the telegram about Covid yet.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good on these businesses. It won't change the minds of any of the brainwashed selfish anti-vaxxer dumbasses out there, but the good will on their part is to be commended.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vaccination not free enough?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Vaccination not free enough?


Why do you hate capitalism?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: WTFDYW: No Texas Roadhouse.

Fail

The place is so backwards they don't let you order online with a gift card. It's possible they haven't gotten the telegram about Covid yet.


they sent it pony express, but it ended up on the menu
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks for doing something good that is likely to extend your life.  In appreciation, please enjoy these foods which will likely shorten that life.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: No Texas Roadhouse.

Fail


Like anyone who goes to Texas Roadhouse has been vaccinated.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, let's encourage people to make unnecessary trips to interact with other people.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Subby could have saved us all a click by fitting the whole list in the headline.


Or just half of it if you ended it with "and a bunch of stuff exclusive to NYC."
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the shot don't get ya.......We Will
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

