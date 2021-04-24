 Skip to content
(The Hill)   "If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don't come to Linnie's Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA." Good luck with that   (thehill.com) divider line
80
    More: Stupid, Manslaughter, Murder, NBA star Lebron James, tweet of a picture of the officer, NBA games, Police brutality, Lebron James, basketball superstar  
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And you just need to shut up, serve drinks, and serve food.

You're not being paid for your opinion. No one cares.

/ see how that works?
// oh yeah, and I bet you decry "cancel" culture as well
/// third slash
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wondering if he's always been following the law on showing any pro sports on tv.

No tv's over 55 inches
4 or less tv's can show the game.
square footage under 3650 sq ft.

If not, he is in breaking federal law.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ooh! Ooh! Tell me the one about how "Cracker" is as bad as the n-word next!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Mr Commissioner!! This tiny pub won't show any games unless we expel our best player!"

"Cut Lebron's ass...NOW!!!!"
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"They just need to play the game and that's it," Linnerman said. "Their opinion doesn't really matter. They're using their position to push their opinions, and that's just not right."

You're doing the exact same thing you racist piece of shiat.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If conservatives were as worried about shiatty police as they were about LeBron we might actually get somewhere.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I'm ever staying overnight in Cincinnati, I know where I am NOT going out for a drink.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 This is a prime example of stepping on your own dick. Sporting events are a huge draw for bars. Even if people don't show up specifically to watch a game, once it's on they tend to stay longer/spend more.

My guess is that once this story goes away, he'll start showing games again.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know what Ohio man, there's a decent chance that after Lebron retires, he might eventually be one of your senators from Ohio and/or your president.  Cool, huh?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everybody should stop going to his bar until he stops being a racist. Which he'll never do, so stop going there until he goes out of business.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like he's about to farking find out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must be that cancel culture again.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't want politics in my bar.

Shut up and serve
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cincinnati is the Kentucky of Ohio.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Baseball it is, then...
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Translation: "No blacks or black lovers allowed."
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: Cincinnati is the Kentucky of Ohio.


Grew up there. Can confirm.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: [Fark user image 603x524]


I guess we can add this guy to the list of people LeBron's successfully dunked on in his career.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bar dies, Fox News declares this asshole the next victim of "cancel culture".
 
Cosmoboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkhead, anyone who lives and deals with the consequences of this world get an opinion. Just because you don't like who or what it is doesn't make it less valid.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's not going to pay to see Space Jam either!
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Wondering if he's always been following the law on showing any pro sports on tv.

No tv's over 55 inches
4 or less tv's can show the game.
square footage under 3650 sq ft.

If not, he is in breaking federal law.


Apparently my kitchen is illegal.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Wondering if he's always been following the law on showing any pro sports on tv.

No tv's over 55 inches
4 or less tv's can show the game.
square footage under 3650 sq ft.

If not, he is in breaking federal law.


paying BMI and ASCAP for the jukebox??
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Translation: "No blacks or black lovers allowed."


Even more succinct translation:

"Shut up ni-bong"
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Everybody should stop going to his bar until he stops being a racist. Which he'll never do, so stop going there until he goes out of business.


People throw that word "racist" around carelessly. What is this guy doing that's racist?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have strong feelings one way or another about Mr. James, but now I want him to play for as long as he can, then become a coach, GM, minority owner (see what I did there?), or NBA commissioner for the next, oh, say 30 years.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Translation: "No blacks or black lovers allowed."


Huh? Only blacks watch NBA?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I don't want politics in my bar.

Shut up and serve

Shut up and serve


Well then.  Stay out of my World News and Politics Bar.  Maybe a sports bar would be more to your liking....   oh.  Yeah.  Nevermind.


So twenty loud drunks come in and demand you put on the game.  So you put it on the screen way over on the side.  But then, the drunks split in to two groups and the second group wants them to turn on the game on this screen.  And they're buying top shelf, big margin booze.  Pretty soon, they're demanding the game on all screens.  And they've driven out anyone else.  If you kick them out, you'll have an empty bar for the night.

Plus they've all ready facebook-a-grammed that they're watch LeBron at your bar so that's sure to spread.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The basketball superstar and entrepreneur later said he deleted his tweet about the officer in the Ohio shooting because it was being used to create more hate.
The basketball superstar and entrepreneur later said he deleted his tweet because it was being used to create more hate.

"I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate," James said.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: freddyV: Wondering if he's always been following the law on showing any pro sports on tv.

No tv's over 55 inches
4 or less tv's can show the game.
square footage under 3650 sq ft.

If not, he is in breaking federal law.

Apparently my kitchen is illegal.


If you are selling goods and allowing people to watch games, then you are
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"The basketball superstar and entrepreneur later said he deleted his tweet about the officer in the Ohio shooting because it was being used to create more hate.

The basketball superstar and entrepreneur later said he deleted his tweet because it was being used to create more hate.

"I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate," James said."

Damn - I really wish they'd cover why James removed the tweet...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cincinnati lost the Royals 40 years ago.  They're the Kings now.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: The basketball superstar and entrepreneur later said he deleted his tweet about the officer in the Ohio shooting because it was being used to create more hate.
The basketball superstar and entrepreneur later said he deleted his tweet because it was being used to create more hate.

"I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate," James said.


Article written by AI bot or illiterate person
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think anyone in Cincinnati cares about the NBA.

I'd say just about everyone likes UC or Xavier or OSU or UK a lot more.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size



/obligatory
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, you got fined for having an NBA game on a couple dozen TV's in your bar without paying the licensing fee and now you are mad about that one guy?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Cincinnati is the Kentucky of Ohio.


Worse, Cincinnati is the Ohio of Ohio.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Browse: jaylectricity: Translation: "No blacks or black lovers allowed."

Even more succinct translation:

"Shut up ni-bong"


Yep, white people hate it when Black people complain about racism. Even more than moderates hate it when progressives complain about neoliberal policymaking. 💅
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wish the article explained why lebron deleted the tweet.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didagree with most of you.  That guy's bar needs to be filled every weekend.  Friday is black heritage night, Saturday is LGBTQ+ night.

/Change the name to Sin-Sin-Daddy
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Controversial.

Someone on Fark said this is controversial.

Damn, lots of arguments about some sportsball shiat!
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally no one in this thread even acknowledges James tried to destroy an officer who literally saved another girls life.

James did not delete the tweet because it generated hate, that was his intention. He deleted it because he spoke without knowing the facts and he was wrong as shiat. Absolutely no other reason than to save face for jumping to conclusions.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: If conservatives were as worried about shiatty police as they were about LeBron we might actually get somewhere.


You know it's just an excuse to be publicly outraged at a black person, right?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Cincinnati is the Kentucky of Ohio.


Bill Cunningham probably loves the asshole bar owner.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caguru: Literally no one in this thread even acknowledges James tried to destroy an officer who literally saved another girls life.

James did not delete the tweet because it generated hate, that was his intention. He deleted it because he spoke without knowing the facts and he was wrong as shiat. Absolutely no other reason than to save face for jumping to conclusions.


Found the bar owner.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: davidphogan: freddyV: Wondering if he's always been following the law on showing any pro sports on tv.

No tv's over 55 inches
4 or less tv's can show the game.
square footage under 3650 sq ft.

If not, he is in breaking federal law.

Apparently my kitchen is illegal.

If you are selling goods and allowing people to watch games, then you are


This is easily one of the ten or twenty most boring crimes I've committed in my life.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As God is my witness, I thought this bar owner would cry.

cmchatlive.comView Full Size
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: revrendjim: Cincinnati is the Kentucky of Ohio.

Worse, Cincinnati is the Ohio of Ohio.


I once said "Kansas City is the Kansas of Missouri" in the KC subreddit, and it upset a lot of people.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy sounds like a real asshole, but LeBron was out of line on that one.
 
