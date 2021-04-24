 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Bring out your dead. Bring out your dead, bury them in the backyard or build your own funeral pyre. Whatever works best for you   (straitstimes.com) divider line
12 Comments     (+0 »)
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love tandoori.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: I love tandoori.


Too soon.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It might just be getting serious over there.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These days, it's probably pretty easy to dispose of a grandparent who doesn't want to get on the cart.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They don't have refrigerated trucks to store their dead like they do in America.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ganges or bust...

Al Green - Take Me To The River (Official Audio)
Youtube 9FBUgdhxe9M
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They ganges river has a human log jam.  They're gonna have to dynamite it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Crisis capitalists are concerned about making too much money too quickly and are trying to pace themselves.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The sadness, the smell. Did their vaccines not work?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is just awful. Herd immunity is expensive.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was repeatedly assured India would not be hit hard be the pandemic, because COVID only kills old people and there are no old people in India, because they're all dead.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
spherecow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

The kindly needful
 
